Claire Luxton – Art Without Boundaries

Her collaboration with Wedgwood and Feathr is an alluring reflection on the balance of nature and animals.

If you haven’t heard her name – you will. If you haven’t seen her work – you should. She is Britain’s Claire Luxton, an innovative contemporary multidisciplinary artist working with photography, installation, poetry and painting, whose latest work is a collaboration with Feathr, an interiors startup from Finland, and the iconic British brand Wedgwood, which has been crafting timeless ceramics since 1759.

The collaboration has triumphed with Luxton’s stunning original artwork and luxury wallpaper mural Wonderlust, which was inspired by six patterns recently introduced to the Wedgwood Wonderlust teaware collection. Feathr has adapted the artwork into a 6 metre x 3 metre wall mural, available exclusively from www.Feathr.com.

Luxton reimagined the new Wedgwood patterns with a living sculptural installation visualized in her East Sussex studio. Using florals, botanicals, taxidermy and live animals, Luxton created a multidimensional installation involving sculptural, collage, photographic and hand-painted techniques. The finished three-dimensional sculpture was photographed in more than 30 different sections by Luxton, who then digitally stitched the artwork together in hundreds of layers before applying hand-finished details, including water droplets and images of real-life poison dart frogs.

“Being able to work with a brand that has such a rich heritage as Wedgwood was really thrilling to me, as you’re building upon generations of craft that is already established,” says Luxton. “The final artwork has balance between the botanicals and the animals, and I’m just moved by the way these two worlds have been able to come together and reflect each other, and I think we’ve created something truly unique.”

That has been Luxton’s signature style her entire career. After receiving a BA (Hons) in Fine Arts from Goldsmiths, University of London, Luxton created a challenging series of self-portraits and sculptures, which won her immediate praise and notice, as she was always pushing her emotional and physical boundaries by becoming both the subject matter and the materiality.

In crossing these boundaries, Luxton’s work draws on both the modern anxiety of society and the environment, as each portrait, painting and accompanying poetry had become an exploration of isolation, desire and uncertainty. Her work often explores the delicate balance between humans and nature with the undercurrent of her work varying with constructed femininity and alluring vulnerability, engaging the viewer with intrigue. You simply want to see and understand more.

Luxton’s work is regularly featured in leading international art, culture and fashion publications and has been exhibited at Paris Photo Off, Paris (2020), London Art Fair (2018), Art Basel, Miami (2016), and the Serpentine Gallery in London (2015).

Wonderlust is just the latest reflection of an artist who accepts no boundaries and who is using her imagination to push creativity, imagery and, perhaps most importantly, emotions.

www.claireluxtonart.com

@claireluxtonart