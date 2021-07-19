Coco Is A Breath Of Fresh Air In The Centre Of Copenhagen

Coco Hotel is a 4-star sustainable Parisian-style boutique hotel curated with a Danish sense of space and time. The interior is a tailored blend between the contemporary and classic, vintage and modern. The entire hotel is the epitome of gracefulness: The rooms are an elegant mix of Scandinavian minimalism with a dash of European opulence. There’s a courtyard sprinkled with greenery and string luminosity, a lounge with a Ping-Pong table, and a Nordic café serving open-faced salmon sandwiches and a mean salad niçoise. The hotel was created the by Cofoco Group, the same group responsible for the Copenhagen Food Collective, an eco-friendly, farm-to-table enterprise with 14 restaurants in the city.





Surrounding a green and serene courtyard, the hotel’s 90 rooms are designed to make guests feel welcome and relaxed whether they are there for business or pleasure.





Coco Hotel is centrally located in the heart of Vesterbro. From the entrance, guests have effortless access to the whole city by foot, bicycle, public transportation or car.







Christian Lytje bought the hotel a few years ago, as well as a solar farm, which is the size of about nine soccer fields. She explains it was imperative for her that the park produce its own energy. In fact, the park produces 30 per cent more energy than the hotel and Copenhagen Food Collective’s restaurants. Thusly, Coco has a negative carbon footprint. In addition, the hotel is almost completely plastic-free. All bedding and towels are produced from organic cotton. The building is Green-key certified, and, if potential guests book a room via Coco’s website, the hotel donates a tree on their behalf.





An unintended result to this eco-commitment, says Lytje, is an intimate hospitality experience. “It feels like a hotel did 20 years ago. We don’t have traditional plastic-card keys. We don’t have a dinosaur robot welcome you — you need to check in with a person. If you want a cup of coffee, we encourage you to go to the café,” says Lytje.

www.coco-hotel.com