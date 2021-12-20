Celebrate the holidays in style with Vancouver’s luxury Versante Hotel

The hotel includes two dining venues called Club Versante’s Bruno and Cask Whisky Vault, which is a whiskey cocktail lounge. Both restaurants are inviting guests to enjoy some holiday fun throughout December and January.

Bruno and Cask are offering multiple limited menus during the end of December. Starting with the Smoked S’mores Chocolate Torte dessert, which is available until Wednesday Dec 22, 2021. In addition, both venues are offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining, as well as a brunch menu from December 25 to December 31.

If you are looking for a way to celebrate New Year’s Eve, ring in the New Year with them, as both venues are hosting a New Year’s Eve event with a delicious and extravagant four-course menu. Cask’s menu includes Caviar Beignet, Dry-aged Beef Tartare, Opal Valley Lamb Chops, Millionaire Chocolate Pave and more. To complement the four-course meal, Cask is offering their guests handcrafted cocktails and rare exotic whiskies. Guests will be able to enjoy live music and will have a photo op with fun New Year’s Eve installations, perfect to post on social media. Before midnight strikes, a glass of champagne will be served to celebrate the New Year!

At Bruno, guests will be able to enjoy such Vancouver delicacies as Black and Gold Oysters Caviar, Truffle Lavender Duck, Saffron Cream Mussels, Black Cherry and Pistachio-Baked Alaska and many more options!

Each venue will offer two rounds of seating: the first between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and the Gala seating will begin at 8:45 p.m. and goes on into the night. For the first seating, it will cost $198 per person, while the second will cost $225.

For all of December and January, guests from Cask and Bruno are welcome to check in for the night with exclusive room rates available. Guests will be able to enjoy a luxury experience provided by Versante Hotel’s amenities such as its heated rooftop lap pool and Jacuzzi, large spa-like bathrooms, beautifully designed rooms, a 24-hour fitness centre and room service. Visit clubversante.com/cask and clubversante.com/bruno to see the exclusive offer.

Send an email to events@clubversante.com or visit clubversante.com for any holiday dining inquiries at Bruno and Cask or for more information. It’s time to celebrate in style!