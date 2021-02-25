Preeminent Hazelton Hotel appoints new General Manager

As Toronto’s leading luxury boutique hotel located in Yorkville, one of the most exclusive areas in Toronto, The Hazelton Hotel has announced that Gaurav Dutta will become the new General Manager, following Hani Roustom.

Dutta’s predecessor, Roustom, successfully spearheaded The Hazelton Hotel from No. 23 ranking hotel on Trip Advisor’s list, to No. 1 hotel in Toronto, only six months after joining the hotel. By virtue of Roustom’s hard work, Dutta is following in his footsteps with a bright path ahead.

Now, still on the #1 on the list for its fourth consecutive year, The Hazelton Hotel has been consistently providing first-class services and accommodations to their valued guests, and it shows. It is continually evolving and always striving for success, recently having completed extensive renovations to its world-class restaurant by Chef Mark McEwan, the bar, lobby, and its 77 elegant rooms and suites.

With Dutta becoming the new General Manager of the hotel, he will undoubtedly be a strong asset to the organization with his new leadership role: “To be recognized as a leader and an ambassador of our culture at The Hazelton Hotel is truly an honour. I am moving into this exciting new chapter and role with an incredible team of hospitality experts and a strong existing relationship with our guests and residents.”

Dutta, having been director of sales and marketing since 2017, has already been contributing to the success of the hotel and understands what it takes to manage a one-of-a-kind luxury establishment.

Before joining The Hazelton Hotel, Dutta completed his MBA in India, and from there, he moved on to pursuing a career in the world of hospitality, working with IHG, Kuwait. His passion and natural talent in hospitality management have propelled his cosmopolitan work experience.

Now, equipped with passion and more than a decade of experience, Dutta has no limits on what new heights that The Hazelton Hotel can reach: “Together, we will have the opportunity to build on our success, heighten our service excellence and preserve the exceptional culture of our establishment. Our commitment is unwavering and our trajectory forward is strong and bright.”