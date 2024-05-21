Soulful Sicily

Simplicity comes naturally in the heart of rural Sicily, where the ever-changing seasons create the rhythm of everyday life. Here, resting atop a tranquil plateau surrounded by rolling meadows and undulating fields of wheat, sits the haven of ‘Susafa’, an elegant retreat offering boutique hospitality at its best.

An ancient terrain where nature’s harvests are nurtured and treasured by all, Susafa rests amidst acres of unspoilt countryside between the ancient cities of Palermo and Catania. An unspoilt rural environment rich cultural heritage, Susafa pays homage to the region’s authentic agricultural roots while embracing a more contemporary lifestyle.

Steeped in history, Susafa has been lovingly managed by the Saeli-Rizzuto family for five generations. Manfredi Rizzuto, the current owner, seamlessly blends the operations of a boutique hotel with the daily activities of a productive country estate. This unique mix of tradition and modernity is reflected in the architecture, furnishings, and character of Susafa.

A rural retreat in every sense, Susafa’s graceful hospitality celebrates the art of simplicity and utmost authenticity. The essential ingredient is balance, a timeless sense of coherence achieved by respecting the location.

At Susafa, food and wine take centre stage, offering a true taste of Sicily. The property boasts its own organic orchards, olive groves, and gardens, providing the restaurant with a bounty of delicious homegrown ingredients. Culinary activities, such as traditional Sicilian cooking classes and wine-tasting experiences, are a highlight. Other offerings include gourmet picnics, private dining, guided walks, and harvest-themed experiences.

If the estate’s fine wines and excellent food weren’t quite enough to whet your appetite, then Susafa also ticks all the boxes when it comes to well-being and relaxation. Soak up the Sicilian sun by the tranquil pool, wind down with a gentle massage or simply relax in the dappled shade with a good book. The hotel also runs bespoke experiences on request, such as stargazing, which can be arranged on clear nights. Here, guests can learn more about the constellations in the magical starlit panorama.

When it comes to interior design, less is more at Susafa, where the accommodation is simple and pure in its aesthetic. Here, antique furnishings rub shoulders with modern linear pieces, contemporary artworks, and modern lighting offset the beauty of the original brickwork floors, stone walls, and timber-beamed ceilings.

Green-glass demijohns have been transformed into elegant lamps, and many elements of Susafa’s farming origins have been incorporated into the cool and comfortable interior. At the heart of Susafa is the impressive Granary, a grand stone building which houses the hotel’s a la carte restaurant and cooking school.

Susafa offers endless opportunities for al-fresco living throughout the seasons with an expanse of perfumed botanic gardens, shaded courtyards, and secluded terraces. A unique and enchanting location set apart from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. Susafa effortlessly taps into the soul, soothing, reviving and revitalizing all who visit.

Eat: Indulge in a typical Sicilian Caponata with fresh tomatoes and aubergines gathered from Susafa’s organic vegetable gardens, lavishly adorned with delicious home-grown olive oil.

Stay: Book a Classic Suite and enjoy the luxury of stepping out through French doors directly onto a beautifully manicured lawn. This gorgeous suite features a four-poster bed, original terracotta floors and a double-ended freestanding bathtub.

Love: Explore your surroundings with an enchanting tour of the picturesque Madonie villages. Savour a long lazy lunch at a local trattoria, sample a selection of regional wines and visit the local artisan bakery.

Susafa Fact File:

17 Rooms (6 categories)

Prices from €320.00 per night

Open April – November

Nearest airports – Palermo and Catania

Perfect for tranquil ‘Honeymoons’

www.susafa.com