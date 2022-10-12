Omega: Timeless Style

Actors George Clooney and Hyun Bin triumph in style with the new collection of the signature Omega Speedmaster ’57 timepiece.

It’s difficult to imagine anything improving the appearance of George Clooney — unless it’s an Omega Speedmaster ’57 timepiece. Clooney, a longtime friend of Omega, has in many ways travelled a similar path as the famed Swiss watchmaker: both began their lives in the optimistic times of the space race and the swinging ’60s, and today both are known for the longevity of their careers, qualities of excellence and superior performances.

Both Clooney and South Korean actor Hyun Bin, the rising star who recently joined the Omega family, are joining forces in the promotion of the brand’s new Speedmaster ’57 collection, emblematic of the original Speedmaster design, which Omega designed in 1957 for racing car drivers and engineers on the track.

As a tribute to the sleek style and sophistication, which marked its debut 65 years ago, today’s new Speedmaster ’57 collection of eight new watches has been delivered with a slim style, colourful dial choices, a vintage bracelet and an outstanding co-axial master chronometer 9906 movement, which delivers, for the classic timepiece, the pinnacle of precision, magnetic resistance and peak performance for which Omega is known worldwide.

“The Speedmaster ’57 is known for its quality and timeless charm,” says Raynald Aeschlimann, president and CEO of Omega from its headquarters in Biel, Switzerland. “George Clooney and Hyun Bin are the perfect leading men to showcase these values and prove exactly how the timepiece fits with the dashing style of today.”

As a leading man, actor and filmmaker, Clooney has few peers in today’s world of movie-making and stardom. From his television role on ER from 1994 to 1999, he starred in Batman & Robin in 1997 and achieved his commercial breakthrough in 2001 in Steven Soderbergh’s heist comedy remake, Ocean’s Eleven, which became the first in a trilogy.

Clooney is one of three people to have been nominated for Academy Awards in six different categories, a position shared only with Walt Disney and Alfonso Cuaron. Along with Brad Bitt, Clooney is one of only two actors to have won Academy Awards for both Best Supporting Actor and Best Picture.

Along with his human-rights-lawyer wife Amal Clooney, he is a respected and well-known supporter of equality, political and economic causes, having served as one of the United Nations Messengers of Peace since 2008 and is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Despite turning just 40 in 2022, Bin is already one of the highest paid and most influential actors in South Korea, a notable achievement considering his career was interrupted for nearly two years when he served his mandatory military service in the Marine Corps, where he was one of its top marksmen. He has starred in many blockbuster movies, including Confidential Assignment, The Swindlers and The Negotiation. Expect to hear much more from Bin, as his work in Europe and North America is sure to increase.

Together, Clooney and Bin personify the commanding and confi dent style that attracts so many to the Omega Speedmaster line. The new Speedmaster ’57 collection now includes eight new models and along with the distinctive blue and black faces, green and burgundy choices are also offered. Signature details from its original 1957 launch include the brushed metallic bezel with its classic “Dot Over Ninety,” as well as its famous “Broad Arrow” hands. Slim, stylish and sophisticated, the new Speedmaster ’57 collection is sure to attract leading men any place where time is a virtue.

