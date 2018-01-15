Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s Surrogate Ready for Birth

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s surrogate is reportedly set to give birth “any day now.” A source told Entertainment Tonight the family is “fully prepared and can’t wait to bring their baby home.”

Anticipating the baby’s arrival, Kardashian has been dropping subtle hints on her Instagram all week. Her Instagram story was filled with photos and videos of her favourite baby products.

The celebrity couple — who already have a daughter, North, and son, Saint — are said to be very excited about the arrival of the child.

Kardashian and West decided to find a surrogate after Kardashian had high-risk pregnancies with both of her first two children. Surrogacy is a safer option for her and the baby.

The arrival of the couple’s baby will not be filmed for Kardashian’s reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Kardashian and West have done their best to ensure the privacy of their surrogate.