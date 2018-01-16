Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Is Returning to Will and Grace

16 Jan 2018 By
0 0 108
All Time
0

The singer and actor is heading back to the comedy series following its recent revival after previously appearing in seasons six and seven.

And this time she will take on two different roles. According to a report from Deadline, Lopez will portray herself and she will also star as her Shades of Blue alter ego, Detective Harlee Santos.

Lopez’s upcoming appearance in the popular sitcom was confirmed in a Twitter post from the show’s official Twitter account, which featured a picture of Lopez with the show’s stars Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally.

Details about what exactly Lopez will get up to in her cameo are yet to be revealed.

Tags:

Jennifer Lopez Is Returning to Will and Grace

The singer and actor is heading back to the comedy series following its recent revival after previously appearing in seasons six and seven.

And this time she will take on two different roles. According to a report from Deadline, Lopez will portray herself and she will also star as her Shades of Blue alter ego, Detective Harlee Santos.

Lopez’s upcoming appearance in the popular sitcom was confirmed in a Twitter post from the show’s official Twitter account, which featured a picture of Lopez with the show’s stars Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally.

Details about what exactly Lopez will get up to in her cameo are yet to be revealed.
Previous post

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s Surrogate Ready for Birth

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Dolce Staff Writer

You Might Also Like

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s Surrogate Ready for Birth

January 15, 2018
208
All Time

The Beckham House

January 12, 2018
177
All Time

Late Night Talk Show Host James Corden Welcomes Baby Girl

December 13, 2017
131
All Time

ERDEM x H&M

December 1, 2017
38
All Time