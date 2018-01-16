Jennifer Lopez Is Returning to Will and Grace

The singer and actor is heading back to the comedy series following its recent revival after previously appearing in seasons six and seven.

And this time she will take on two different roles. According to a report from Deadline, Lopez will portray herself and she will also star as her Shades of Blue alter ego, Detective Harlee Santos.

Lopez’s upcoming appearance in the popular sitcom was confirmed in a Twitter post from the show’s official Twitter account, which featured a picture of Lopez with the show’s stars Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally.

Details about what exactly Lopez will get up to in her cameo are yet to be revealed.