Kim Kardashian’s Fairy Tale Home Designed By Axel Vervoordt

Axel Vervoordt is an interior design legend widely known for his discreet interiors, but more importantly, he’s known for his Hollywood A-list clients who include Robert De Niro, Kanye West, Bill Gates, Sting and Calvin Klein. The words “tastemaker extraordinaire” are often used to describe the Belgian, who’s in his early 70s. Recently, Vervoordt redesigned TV reality star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West’s luxury celebrity home. The couple has already posted photos of the family’s west suburban California estate on Instagram, and Architectural Digest has placed a photograph of their house on the cover of its latest magazine.

Vervoordt has transformed their mansion into a stark though admittedly calming refuge, highlighting an airy cream, beige and grey colour scheme. Perhaps the Wests weren’t thinking clearly, as such a pristine environment could not possibly be kid-friendly. However, the parents confirmed that the majority of their design choices were specifically incorporated with functionality and esthetics in mind for their four children.

Several other prominent designers assisted in redesigning the house. Minimalist architect Claudio Silvestrin, who worked on Kanye’s pre-Kim Manhattan, N.Y., loft, designed the spacious master bath. Vincent Van Duysen aided in furnishing the living room, as well as the children’s bedrooms. Wirtz International Landscape Architects, under the direction of Peter Wirtz, oversaw the design of the all-green gardens.

Initially, West met Vervoordt at antique fairs and exhibitions in Maastricht, the Netherlands, and Venice, Italy. West become overly impressed with Vervoordt when he spotted a signature Vervoordt design — a Floating Stone table with rounded edges. Afterward, West immediately approached Vervoordt to redo his “Calabasas McMansion.”

The Los Angeles estate was purchased in 2013, and with the help of Vervoordt, the family has worked to open up the space and employ a simple design. Vervoordt’s challenge was to purify the house. With that in mind, the proportions of the mansion’s rooms were all changed, and the furnishings were reduced to a minimum. The palette is neutral, conveying a feeling of calmness. The result is distinctly — and perhaps unexpectedly — minimalist.

Scenes highlighting the property have already been revealed in the latest season of the Kardashian’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.



