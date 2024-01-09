Celebrity

OMEGA and Christian Louboutin on display at 81st Golden Globe Awards

Jan 09 2024
09 Jan 2024
Hollywood’s best and brightest stars were out at the 81st Golden Globe Awards this past Sunday (January 7, 2024), donning not only their most elegant suits and dresses but also accessories.

Some of the night’s biggest names and winners chose to wear Swiss luxury watch brand OMEGA, typically known for its precision and excellence.

Cillian Murphy — who won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture or Drama for his role in Oppenheimer — wore a 40 mm OMEGA De Ville Tresor in Sedna Gold on a leather strap to the award show.

Actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph was sporting a 25 mm OMEGA Constellation in full Sedna Gold at the evening’s event. Randolph won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in The Holdovers.

Legendary actor Kevin Costner — who was also a presenter at this year’s Golden Globes — wore a 41 mm OMEGA De Ville Prestige in steel on a leather strap.

The stars made sure their footwear was as stylish as their wristwatches.

Selena Gomez, Simu Liu, Heidi Klum, Jared Leto, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez were just some of the notable celebrities sporting Christian Louboutin dress heels and shoes.

These brands’ finest items were out on full display under the spotlight at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Comedian Jo Koy hosted the night’s ceremony.

