The Shoebox Project for Women just celebrated its 10th Anniversary, and board members John-Paul Ricchio and Shannon Murree organized and hosted a cocktail reception to remember at one of the city’s most beautiful venues, Petros82 Restaurant. Founders, friends, supporters and volunteers were all thrilled to be gathering in person once again to toast another decade of supporting, celebrating and uplifting local women impacted by homelessness. The guests sipped on Moët champagne and custom Crystal Head Vodka cocktails while listening to sounds by DJ Carmelinda DiManno.

Guests took part in an auction to bid on Gucci handbags, Hamilton watches and dazzling Vivier pharma skincare baskets.

After the auction, Ricchio and Murree announced a special guest performance by Thea Austin, an internationally acclaimed hit-maker, dynamic stage performer, powerful vocalist, lead singer of Snap!, sultry diva and credited lyricist. Austin donated her appearance and was flown in to perform her dance anthems Rhythm Is A Dancer, Not Enough and The Power for The Shoebox project anniversary. Her performance turned the cocktail gathering into a full-on party, as her music continues to cross world boundaries in the global music community. The evening ended with a second surprise performance from superstar Canadian Drag Artist Sofonda.

Suzanne Rogers, on behalf of Rogers, was the evening’s generous and proud main sponsor, with supporting sponsorship by Vivier Pharma; SAKS fifth Avenue; RE/MAX HALLMARK, Group of Companies for HALLMARK GIVING Foundation; Moët, Crystal Head Vodka; Petros82; and John-Paul & Associates.

Ricchio shares with Dolce that the night raised $30,220 for The Shoebox Project for Women, which is a registered charity that collects and distributes gift-filled shoeboxes to local women impacted by homelessness across Canada. Their mission is to share empathy, kindness and compassion with local women impacted by homelessness through the collection and distribution of gift-filled shoeboxes and messages of support.