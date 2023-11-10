Campfire Circle’s Bonfire Bash Gala Raises $1.75 Million in Support of Kids with Cancer or Serious Illness
The Bonfire Bash gala held at the Fort York Armoury in Toronto on Thursday, November 2, brought together more than 700 guests to raise $1.75 million in support of Campfire Circle’s critical year-round programs for kids with cancer or serious illness and their families.
Presented by GFL Environmental Inc., the evening brought together campers and community supporters to celebrate 40 years of Campfire Circle with a glamorous pre-dinner cocktail reception. A steel drum band danced guests into the camp-inspired dining room for a gourmet sit-down dinner and live auction.
Key highlights of the event:
“On behalf of Campfire Circle, I’d like to extend my enormous gratitude to all of the guests, sponsors, donors, artists, and volunteers who made this evening such a success,” says Alex Robertson, CEO, Campfire Circle. “Bonfire Bash not only supported our critical programs and the kids who need us most, it offered an opportunity for our friends and supporters to come together to celebrate 40 years of healing through happiness.”