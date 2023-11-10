Campfire Circle’s Bonfire Bash Gala Raises $1.75 Million in Support of Kids with Cancer or Serious Illness

The Bonfire Bash gala held at the Fort York Armoury in Toronto on Thursday, November 2, brought together more than 700 guests to raise $1.75 million in support of Campfire Circle’s critical year-round programs for kids with cancer or serious illness and their families.

Presented by GFL Environmental Inc., the evening brought together campers and community supporters to celebrate 40 years of Campfire Circle with a glamorous pre-dinner cocktail reception. A steel drum band danced guests into the camp-inspired dining room for a gourmet sit-down dinner and live auction.

Key highlights of the event:

Our emcees for the night were Pattie Lovett-Reid and Camper Evan Tailor.

During dinner, Bonfire Bash Honorary Co-Chairs Sylvia Mantella, Suzanne Rogers, and Andrew and Marianne Guizzetti, spoke about the profound impact of camp.

During the gala, Emmanuelle Gattuso, a long standing supporter of Campfire Circle, offered to match donations that night up to $100,000, which led to a sea of guests raising their hands to support the organization. Emmanuelle also sponsored the Gatts’ Reception through her charitable foundation, La Fondation Emmanuelle Gattuso.

Throughout the night, guests bid on the Paddle Project, an auction showcasing unique canoe paddles crafted by artists, designers, athletes, and celebrities. The #PaddleProject auction took place online in the month leading up to the Bonfire Bash and culminated at the event, with select paddles on display for bidding. Artists included: Carly Rae Jepsen, Jann Arden, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, The Trailer Park Boys, Nick Sider, and Patrick Hunter.

In addition to a live auction of top-notch prizes, the Volkswagen Raffle added an extra layer of excitement to the evening. The lucky winner walked away with a brand-new 2024 Volkswagen Taos generously donated by Volkswagen Canada and valued at $46,000.

The evening closed with a special performance from our Campfire Circle band, which included staff and campers singing the Goodnight Song, a special camp tradition.

“On behalf of Campfire Circle, I’d like to extend my enormous gratitude to all of the guests, sponsors, donors, artists, and volunteers who made this evening such a success,” says Alex Robertson, CEO, Campfire Circle. “Bonfire Bash not only supported our critical programs and the kids who need us most, it offered an opportunity for our friends and supporters to come together to celebrate 40 years of healing through happiness.”