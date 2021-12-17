CLIO: A Fashion Hub for a Night

What better way to celebrate Canadian fashion than with an event hosted by two Canadian powerhouses: Suzanne Rogers and Charles Khabouth.

The Canadian philanthropist and King of Entertainment have been consistently supporting and promoting the nation’s fashion and art through The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute (SRFI) at Ryerson University and INK Entertainment, Canada’s leading lifestyle and entertainment company.

Held at CLIO, Khabouth’s new swanky private members club, guests enjoyed an intimate fashion presentation showcasing the newest holiday collections by Narces, RVNG Couture, Rita Tesolin and Sentaler.

Decked out with pink bottles of Moët & Chandon, the event sparkled both literally and figuratively, with guests leaning into the holiday spirit, enjoying a shop-and-sip experience, delighting in rosé while also having the opportunity to shop the collections by designers Bojana Sentaler, Nikki Yassemi Wirthensohn, Jordan Stewart and Rita Tesolin.

With both Rogers and Khabouth hosting the event, the intimate reception elegantly fused fashion and entertainment, reminding us once again that the arts are fundamental to our humanity and strengthen community socially, educationally and economically, even in difficult social and economic times.