Johnny Cash’s California Home is Now On The Market

A quiet 4,500-square-foot house in California built by Johnny Cash in 1961 is currently an attractive on-sale property for connoisseurs of his music and taste. Johnny Cash often sang about the hills and flowers and wide-open spaces, and he lived them, too. As a calm retreat from the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle, the American country music singer built an elegant house in the remote Casitas Springs, Calif., in which Johnny planned to enjoy family life with his wife, Vivian, and their three daughters. Despite future divorce in 1966 and unfulfilled plans, the house had been exactly what he imagined.

Johnny “purchased the land and built the house to his exact specifications; walking the rooms and deciding on the placement and style,” the listing agents said. He created a quiet haven that is exclusive to this remote small-town community. During a long period of time, locals had an amazing opportunity to enjoy Johnny’s concerts that he performed on the hillside outside his beautiful house.

The enchanting property is set on nearly six acres and surrounded by Johnny’s beloved hills, fields, trees and flowers. As a final destination after driving a long, private road, the house makes a fantastic first impression on homebuyers. Overall, the property includes five bedrooms, a pool, office, barbecue area and sweeping views of the Ojai Valley, oak trees and evergreens and year-round flowers. The family room’s country motif, the curved brick fireplace, the bespoke wood built-ins and an original turntable set on the wall are all hallmarks of Johnny’s design ideas. The wood-panelled studio where Johnny Cash wrote many of his songs is preserved, as well as are the his-and-her master bedroom suites.

Johnny Cash’s former home is now for sale at $1.795 million US, listed with Adam McKaig and Melissa Borders from Douglas Elliman.