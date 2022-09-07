A TRUE NORTH COLLAB

As the air becomes crisp and daylight begins to shorten, a change in our wardrobe is bound to be in effect. Being a nation that truly weathers all four seasons, and as Canadians especially, we prepare for the inevitable shift in temperature and know when it’s time to put classics like sweaters and jackets back into rotation.

Canadian luxury outerwear icon Moose Knuckles, known best for their exceptionally warm parkas and bodacious ready-to-wear pieces, has partnered with Toronto-based street artist, muralist and character designer Poser, bringing forth a collaboration that embodies the True North spirit for their FW22 launch, suitably named The Bunny.

With the launch of this latest collection, Moose Knuckles has paired artistry and craftsmanship, creating a series of pieces that go hand in hand — or paw to knuckle if you will!

The takeover yet again solidifies the brand’s ability to stay fluid and skilfully market a more edgy campaign. Stunting a collection that not only has the artist’s likeness in mind, yet still boasts a level of exclusivity and class making, this drop is a desirable addition to any fashion lovers wardrobe.

The iconic bunny statues, imagined by none other than Poser himself, can be found in Moose Knuckles stores throughout Canada. Visit Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver and you will spot this furry friend. The Moose Knuckles Bunny was crafted with a classic hoodie in mind, reimagined with the brand’s signature silky-soft and insulating faux fur to bring forth a collection that is both timeless and versatile.

Inspired by the tones of fall, the 14-piece collection sports a diverse line of silhouettes heightening its eccentric fashion appeal. With its hero piece, the State XL Bunny, the oversize jacket is as plush as a blanket and luxuriously drapes the body, projecting a bold and effortless look easily worn across all genders.

Poser’s iconic furry friend may be the face of Moose Knuckles’ new Bunny Collection, but rest assured the entire line is completely free of real fur. This comes with the company’s commitment to end the use of all fur-based products by the end of 2022.

Many worldwide brands have been peaked by the iconic bunny statues that Poser has created. This, along with Moose Knuckles’ ability to create fall classics, has struck new-found gold with a collection that is both iconic and fun!

