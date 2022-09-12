CAFA™ and The Fairmont Royal York Unite for “The Grandest Night of Fashion”, Hosted by Jeanne Beker

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, The Fairmont Royal York, in partnership with the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards (CAFA™) celebrated “The Grandest Night of Fashion”. This was a special runway show hosted by fashion legend Jeanne Beker in the lobby of the luxurious Fairmont Hotel.

The partnership of Toronto icons, the Fairmont Royal York hotel, the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards (CAFA) and Jeanne Beker set the stage for an unforgettable night. This was the first edition of a special fashion event — a runway show that celebrated the city’s emerging and established fashion talent.

CAFA was started to celebrate outstanding achievements and emerging talent in the Canadian Fashion Industry, and that is exactly what this night did. Open to the public, the event invited guests to experience an unforgettable showcase of creative inspiration in Canada’s fashion capital. Designers included Mark Belford, Alan Anderson, israella KOBLA, Rita Tesolin, King & Bay, Pink Tartan, Lesley Hampton, Narces, Mani Jassal, RVNG and Stephan Caras. The versatility of Canadian fashion was highlighted, as more than 50 looks were shown, including ball gowns, tailored suits and statement jewelry.

Jeanne Beker, the night’s emcee, spoke of her close connection to the Fairmont Hotel and of her journey in the fashion industry. This set the mood perfectly for the magical night.

The Fairmont Royal York is a timeless and iconic venue that has been the pinnacle of luxury for over 90 years. The runway itself was beautiful and featured a floral and crystal chandelier installation designed by Forget Me Not Flowers by Frank Rea, which captured the majestic essence of the evening. Other talented work included the show’s production by Monarch Events Group, makeup by Cheekbone Beauty and hair by Flow Hair Care.

The looks of the evening highlighted a new era of glamour for Canadian fashion, and we look forward to seeing the future of Canadian fashion.