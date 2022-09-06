SHINING STARS Bvlgari Becomes Official Jewelry Partner of the Toronto International Film Festival

The largest publicly attended film festival in the world, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), is partnering with one of the world’s most acclaimed luxury jewelers, the historical Italian brand Bvlgari, for it to become a major sponsor and official jewelry partner of TIFF. It is a marriage seemed destined by fate and stardom.

Bvlgari has a long and storied history in Toronto. In 1964, while in the city performing a pre-Broadway stage play, actor Richard Burton embarked on the first of his seemingly non-stop dalliances with actress Elizabeth Taylor, this time as front-page news at Toronto’s King Edward Hotel. While in Toronto, Burton proposed to Taylor with a Bvlgari emerald and diamond necklace, along with a Bvlgari emerald pendant brooch, later pinned on Taylor’s wedding outfit at their ceremony in Montreal.

Bvlgari is no stranger to the cinema or stardom since its founding in 1884 and, for decades, has been an ardent supporter of arts and culture. From the Dolce Vita years to the present day, Bvlgari jewels have been featured in more than 40 films, tracing its relationship with the silver screen to Cinecittà Studios in Rome and worn by stars such as Taylor in Cleopatra (the reported start of the romance with Burton) and actress Sharon Stone in Casino.

“The Toronto International Film Festival is one of the most prestigious events in the world that we are honoured to support,” says Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO, Bvlgari Group. “The link between Bvlgari and the cinema has deep roots that have determined the DNA of the brand and have helped us to tell the audacity, creativity and excellence for which Bvlgari is so famous in the world.”

Highlights of Bvlgari’s new three-year partnership with TIFF include a high-style Portrait Studio, designed to inspire and bring sophisticated design and glamour to the 47th

edition of the festival, running Sept. 8–18. In addition, Bvlgari will sponsor the fourth annual TIFF Tribute Awards fundraising gala on Sept. 11 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

The 2022 TIFF Tribute Awards gala fundraiser will support TIFF’s Every Story fund to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in film and TIFF’s core mission to transform the way people see the world through film.

From 1964 with Burton and Taylor to 2022 with TIFF, Bvlgari luxury jewelry has now come full circle in Toronto, enhancing its foothold in this global marketplace and, once again, reminding us of its cinematic history, where the stars shine — and glitter — the brightest.

www.tiff.net

@tiff_net