Patek Philippe’s Calatrava “Clous De Paris” Is A Design Masterpiece

The finest products in luxury design do not have to be announced. They don’t need cheering sections as they speak for themselves, as evidenced by Patek Philippe’s Calatrava “Clous de Paris” timepiece.

One of the most important classics from the famed Swiss watchmaker is slim and worn with elegance and discretion on a wrist. It is a timeless design that is not chunky or overbearing. The eye is drawn to it during a champagne toast because of its understated style, elegance and sophistication. Patek Philippe has always been confident of its place in design because of the craftsmanship, quality and luxury its world-class timepieces have always exuded.









The famous Calatrava, with its guilloched hobnail bezel, is one of the most inimitable examples of Patek Philippe’s typical style. It now comes in a new version with a decidedly contemporary look, a slightly larger diameter and a dial with applied hour markers. This sleek, slender and elegant men’s wristwatch in rose or white gold also has a completely new manually wound Patek Philippe movement, which establishes a new milestone in the history of the watchmaker’s timepiece collection, now with a power reserve of 65 hours.







Launched originally in 1932, the Calatrava quickly established itself as the quintessence of the classic round wristwatch. Its puristic design reflects a minimalistic Bauhaus principle where function determines the form of an object. It has been repeatedly reinterpreted in numerous versions for ladies and men over the decades but always featuring flat or slightly rounded bezels, smoothly polished and set with precious stones or guilloched.







This new flagship of the famed Patek Philippe style is a new masterpiece, which comes in two versions. One combines a rose-gold case with a silvery-grained dial as well as applied hour markers and hands in rose gold. It is worn on a shiny chocolate brown alligator strap with a rose-gold-prong buckle. The other new version is in white gold with a charcoal grey dial. The applied hour markers and hands are made of the same material as the case with the watch worn on a shiny black alligator strap with a white gold-prong buckle.







The timeless elegance and design of the Patek Philippe Calatrava timepiece collection says so much without having to say anything at all. Its craftsmanship and aesthetics are a strong reflection of confidence and style by choosing a timepiece that is a classic masterpiece.

Photos courtesy of Patek Philippe