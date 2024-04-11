Embracing The Preciousness Of Time With Love

Sandro Fratini, founder of the L’O brand, and Marco Mantovani, the president of Locman, pay homage to the Italian Renaissance.

Hundreds of years of history and passion have led to the birth of Locman’s latest creation, Decimo Canto. The collaboration of Sandro Fratini, one of the world’s leading watch collectors and founder of the L’O brand, and Marco Mantovani, the president of Locman, signifies a new chapter in the history of watchmaking simply because of its respect for history itself.

The mechanical watch was already known and existed in Italy in the 1300s, mentioned by Dante Alighieri in the “Paradiso” of the Divine Comedy, specifically in the Decimo Canto, where the poet refers to the chimes of monastic alarm bells.

Lovers of history will appreciate the meticulous details that have gone into the creation of the Decimo Canto. The 38-mm steel case is made with three tiers of polished titanium that recall the three cantiche, or poems, of the Commedia, joined by four lugs embracing the strap that highlight the design’s distinctiveness and volume. With an internal O-ring seal, the crown ensures water resistance to 5 atmospheres and is adorned with a stone that matches the dial’s material. The leather strap complements each character; the more technical version is paired with a polished titanium bracelet.

Crafted with semi-precious stones, the dials of Decimo Canto emphasize the contemporary design of the case, making each timepiece exclusive, with unique touches and nuances. For the most precious versions, which feature natural white diamonds set on the dial and case lugs, Locman partnered with Crivelli, a prestigious Italian company renowned for its interpretation of high jewelry concepts.

Influential figures of the Renaissance in Tuscany including Filippo Brunelleschi, Leonardo da Vinci and Galileo Galilei, who undoubtedly made their mark on the world, also inspired the level of excellence that produced the Decimo Canto.

Marco Mantovani and Sandro Fratini both say, “It was wonderful to share time, united by beauty and love for this ancient craft. Lapis lazuli, malachite, which is sometimes referred to as a stone of transformation, red jasper, turquoise, tiger eye, mother-of-pearl, diamonds, gold and titanium are some natural elements we used for this project.”

Many people do not want to be reminded of the passage of time, and the seamless poetic flow of the Decimo Canto’s design will remind you to embrace the present.

