TAG Heuer: A Roster Of Resilient Champions

TAG Heuer is in good company with its elite line of ambassadors.

Since 1860, TAG Heuer watch collections have graced the world with an avant- garde style, precision and timelessness that continue to inspire the industry. But capturing time has never been TAG Heuer’s sole mission — its creations, from its luxury watches to its smartwatches, have always been accessories that are extensions of our spirits, allowing us to express our best selves by wearing them.

But as we enter a new age of style, fashion and innovation, we turn to those we idolize because they inspire us to never stop pushing our limits and breaking free from conventions.

Perseverance, dedication and humility are a few of the values that define athletic leadership. In an era that is witnessing many of the finest athletes the world has ever seen, TAG Heuer’s unmatched lineup of brand ambassadors is poised to carry the brand’s legacy for generations to come.

The lineup consists of exceptional athletes in each of their respective sports who are known to strive for greatness, demonstrate sportsmanship and remain undeterred in moments of immense pressure, all while achieving record- breaking feats.

1. NAOMI OSAKA

One of today’s best and most influential tennis players is Japan’s 26-year-old Naomi Osaka, a four- time Grand Slam champion, two-time winner of the U.S. Open, in 2018 and 2020, and the winner of the 2019 and 2021 editions of the Australian Open. Off the court she is recognized as a committed social activist who makes the change she wishes to see in the world.

2. FÉLIX AUGER-ALIASSIME

Fully focused, versatile and a defeater of some of the world’s greatest, Canada’s 23-year-old Félix Auger-Aliassime is on the path to becoming No. 1. As he continues to win various tournaments, he has quickly cemented his name in the history books.

3. TOMMY FLEETWOOD

From sneaking onto the green during his father’s golf sessions as a young prodigy to being a seven- time European tour winner, Tommy Fleetwood’s passion for the game extends beyond the course as he supports the next generation of talent through his eponymous golf academy.

4. WU YIBING

Considered to be one of China’s fiercest competitors, 24-year-old Wu Yibing has been familiar with tennis rackets since age 4, and rapidly entered the international stage, reaching No. 1 in the Junior World Ranking. He won the Dallas Open in 2023, becoming the first Chinese player to win an ATP title.

5. PETRA KVITOVÁ

Feared for her left-handed power, Petra Kvitová is the definition of a resilient competitor. Winner of 31 career singles titles, including two major titles at Wimbledon, in 2011 and 2014, she proved her combative spirit a few months after suffering from a severe injury in 2018 when she won the first round of the French Open.

6. CHUN IN-GEE

No matter what challenges stand in her way, Chun In-gee refuses to back down and relentlessly dominates the competition, resulting in record- breaking feats. After sweeping major LPGA tournaments, the unknown rookie was quickly declared the queen of golf.

7. MAYA GABEIRA

The Brazilian-born daredevil never backs down from the biggest waves. Arguably one of the best female surfers of all time, Maya Gabeira is the first woman to surf the Alaskan Sea and the first woman surfer to ride the big waves of Ghost Tree and Teahupo’o. In 2020, she rode a towering 22.4-metre wave — the biggest ever to be surfed by a woman. Breaking records is her profession.

8. SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE

Track and field prodigy Sydney McLaughlin- Levrone was destined to perform at the highest level. She made headlines at age 16 by becoming the youngest sprinter to make the U.S. Olympic track and field team since 1972. After many record- breaking feats, she continues to demonstrate leadership by advocating for issues she believes in.

9. SKY BROWN

Whether Sky Brown is skateboarding or surfing, the sky’s the limit of her potential. The young British-Japanese competitor became the UK’s youngest-ever medalist at the 2020 Summer Olympics Park event. In addition to claiming gold in back-to-back competitions at the X Games, she was given the 2021 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award and the Comeback of the Year Award at the Laureus World Sports Awards in 2022 … she is only 15 years old.

10. KAI LENNY

Chasing and taming the waves as a young child was second nature for Kai Lenny. The youngest person ever to enter the Surfers’ Hall of Fame, Lenny is a seven-time world stand-up paddle (SUP) champion and two-time winner of the SUP pro final in Hawaii. In 2020, he won the epic Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge.

11. LETSILE TEBOGO

Coming out of the gate as a beacon of inspiration, Letsile Tebogo has dominated sprinting, leaving competitors in the dust. He is the youngest- ever victor of the prestigious 2022 African Championship in the 200-metre event and placed second in the 100m and third in the 200m at the 2023 World Championships, making him the first- ever African sprinter to win a medal in that event.

12. FRED KERLEY

Dubbed the ‘fastest man in the world’, 28-year-old American sprinter Fred Kerley is known for his tenacity-fueled speed on the track, which led him to become the 2022 World Champion of the 100-metre. His goal is crystal clear: to become a track and field legend who will be immortalized in the history books.

13. SUMMER MCINTOSH

From a promising junior swimmer to an outstanding record-holding athlete, Toronto’s Summer McIntosh is a force to be reckoned with. At the age of just 17, she is already a four-time World Champion and holds the world record in the 400-metre medley. McIntosh is more than just the daughter of a former Canadian Olympic team swimmer or a prodigy, she is also the epitome of equanimity.

