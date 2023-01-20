OMEGA at the 28th Critics Choice Awards

The 28th Critics Choice Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15th. The award show is presented annually by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) to honor the best in both cinema and television each year. This Award show which determines its winners through votes is an incredible achievement. Winners included “Everything Everywhere All At Once” for Best Picture and “Better Call Saul” and “Abbott Elementary” for Top Series Categories.

This year Chelsea Handler hosted the CW broadcast while our favorite celebrities got all dressed up for the big night. Once again celebrities chose OMEGA to add extra sparkle to their looks. Celebrities won awards for both their incredible works, but as with every award show viewers were also interested in what celebrities chose to wear.

Swiss luxury watchmaker OMEGA is often the choice of celebrities and this award ceremony was no different with the presenter, guests and nominees wearing watches from the brand.

Brendan Fraser

Winner of Best Actor for “The Whale”, Brendan Fraser chose the 41 mm 18K Sedna™ Gold Constellation Co-Axial Master Chronometer as his accessory for the evening.

Ke Huy Quan

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Ke Huy Quan is winning big this award season, winning the Critic’s Choice award for Best Supporting Actor in his OMEGA De Ville Trésor Co-Axial Master Chronometer Small Seconds.

Andrew Garfield

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television nominee Andrew Garfield wore a De Ville Trésor Master Co-Axial Chronometer with 18K Sedna™ Gold case.

Glen Powell

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Glen Powell sported a 41 mm OMEGA De Ville Prestige Co-Axial Master Chronometer Small Seconds to finish off his look.

Murray Bartlett

Presenter and Nominee, Murray Bartlett wore the 43mm OMEGA Speedmaster Chronoscope Co-Axial Master Chronometer Chronograph.

Sebastian Stan

Pam & Tommy actor and nominee Sebastian Stan wore a 39 mm OMEGA Constellation Globemaster Co-Axial Master Chronometer.

Jalyn Hall

Best Young Actor/Actress nominee, Jalyn Hall paired his suit with an OMEGA Speedmaster ’57 Co-Axial Master Chronometer Chronograph.

Nina Hoss

The actress Nina Hoss wore an androgynous look paired with the 30 mm OMEGA De Ville Prestige.

Troy Kostur

Acot Troy Kostur wore the 41 mm OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M Co-Axial Master Chronometer.

Dustin Lance Black

Screenwriter and director, Dustin Lance Black chose the3 8mm OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M Co-Axial Master Chronometer to accompany his look.