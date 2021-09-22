Waterfront Saanich Peninsula Estate sold by Engel and Völkers 

One of the most serene and relaxing homes in British Columbia has sold for the full asking price of $22.75 million to an unknown buyer. Luxury real estate brand Engel and Völkers listed the popular Saanich Peninsula estate for sale during the summer. With this property, Engel and Völkers hit a new residential sales record in Victoria, B.C. Top advisors of Engel and Völkers, Scott Piercy and James LeBlanc of Engel & Völkers Vancouver Island, collaborated with Maggi Thornhill of Engel & Völkers Whistler. The three came together to list the home and bring in the buyer, drawing interest from across seas (Canada, U.S. and Europe).

The home is 13,000 square feet that sits on five acres of land that backs onto a dream-like waterfront. With its park-like property, this sale sets a standard for elite and luxury living in Canada. The home contains many features suitable for families and those who are adventurous and love nature. The 13,000-square-foot home has an ocean and garden view from every room in the house. The vegetation varies from exotic and domestic, such as magnolias, fig, and bamboo and apple trees. It has trails throughout the property for long walks and access to a private beach for the sunny days. It even has a boat launch and access to the beautiful Salish Sea for fishing or for whale watching. The physical aspects of the home consist of remarkable craftsmanship and architectural integration between landscaping and house. This is a sanctuary home, fulfilling any buyer’s luxurious dreams. According to Piercy, license partner at Engel & Völkers Vancouver Island, “This record-setting sale represents a growing interest in the Victoria community and demand for waterfront, recreational properties that fulfill all aspects of one’s life. The sale also showcases the capabilities of Engel & Völkers Private Office, which serves high-net-worth clients globally.”

Not only does this sale grow an interest in the Victoria community, but it also marks the growing interest of luxury homebuying in Canada. Comparing the marketplace from August 2020, the inventory numbers have decreased and saw 33 per cent less inventory in August 2021. Considering the world has been at a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Engel and Völkers are hopeful that this Saanich Peninsula estate will revive sales of luxury homes and luxury waterfront properties in Canada. As of now (Sept. 2021), there are 15 waterfront properties on sale for more than $4 million compared to last year when there were 18 for sale.

