Shoe Designer Vince Camuto’s Spectacular Greenwich Estate

Camuto, who died in 2015, owned some of the most elegant properties in the United States, such as his US$72-million Hamptons estate and his US$40- million Hamptons horse farm. But his favourite was a neglected and rundown mansion in Greenwich, Conn., which Camuto discovered in 1984. Camuto and his wife, Louise, spent years restoring the home to become one of the most beautiful on the country’s East Coast, giving each room a different theme and adding art and period furniture collected from around the world. The Camuto estate, Chateau Ridge, is now being sold by his widow, who acted as creative director of the Camuto Group and was former Miss Sweden, 1989. Previously on the market for US$26.5 million, Camuto’s estate will be going to auction on August 12, 2020, with no reserve.

Built in 1927, Chateau Ridge might be the finest example of a Normandy-style châteaux in the U.S. Its old-world craftsmanship can be found in the elaborate, detailed and hand-painted ceilings, and the hand-painted and hand-carved panelled walls are of museum quality. Surrounded by more than four acres of equally elaborate landscaped grounds, the main residence is reached by a long apple tree–lined drive past the iron entry gate. At 16,301 square feet, the residence has 13 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, multiple sitting and dining choices, and it provides grand rooms with curated furnishings and antiques, some from the 16th century. A more contemporary style can be found in many of the bedroom suites and entertaining spaces. Limestone fireplaces from a French monastery are found throughout the home. An interesting touch is the home’s great room that soars 40 feet overhead, with a ceiling painting of the sky on the night Camuto was born: June 4, 1936.

Manicured grounds of open lawn, mature trees and shrubs, and carefully clipped box parterre gardens invite long, lazy summer strolls. The activity-oriented crowd will enjoy the tennis court and the resort-style pool, complete with a large private grotto. The property also has a tennis house with double-tiered viewing, a two-bedroom guest house and staff quarters. There are also five detached garages with capacity for seven cars.

Fashion designer Vince Camuto’s fabulous estate in Greenwich is just a one-hour train ride to New York’s Grand Central Terminal. Formerly listed at US$26.5 million by Shelly Tretter Lynch and Kimberly Johnson of Compass, the property will go to auction next month, with bidding opening on August 12, 2020, with no reserve. Furnishings will be offered to the highest bidder at an additional price.

