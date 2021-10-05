Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner sell California Estate and move to the Sunshine State!

Celebrity couple Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner are leaving their California mansion behind and moving their family to the Sunshine State on the east coast. Joe is famously known for being part of the pop-rock band The Jonas Brothers, and Sophie is known for playing the character Sansa Stark from HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones. The two married in 2019 and welcomed their little girl, Willa Jonas, in July of 2020. The couple sold their home in Encino, Calif., joining the group of celebrities who have also recently migrated to Florida, such as Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner and Gisele Bunchden and Tom Brady.

Jonas and Turner recently bought a home in Miami, which is downsized from their California estate. The 10,416-square-foot home in the Miami’s Bay Point neighbourhood includes a waterfront and three bedrooms.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Their California mansion is a homebuyer’s dream for anyone looking into purchasing a larger house. The couple bought their southern California home in 2019 for $14.1 million and listed it for $16.75 million by Carl Gambino, who represented Joe and Sophie. With its many luxurious features, the house recently sold for $15.2 million. Talented celebrity-designer Jae Omar redesigned that home for two years. The house is considered to be one of the most glamorous and contemporary homes located in the Royal Oaks enclave of Encino.

The 15,000-square-foot home includes 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. When designing the home, Omar emphasized the rich landscape. A unique feature he incorporated was utilizing an ancient oak tree found in the backyard. He created it to be the main focal point of the home. The outdoors is filled with lush turf and greenery all around the home. With its 10-foot ceilings and its many outdoor views, homeowners can feel like they are living outside. The home also includes many luxury amenities, such as a custom wine cellar, a putting green, an outdoor movie projector and a lap pool with spa. The rooms are large and airy, making it perfect to host parties and gatherings. Omar also included many luxe details throughout the home, such as imported stones that were used as accent pieces and aged-wood design features. There is also a two-bedroom guesthouse for visitors. Guests can also experience temporary luxury living while in the guesthouse, as they will have access to a cigar humidor, kegerator, aquarium and a fog machine and disco lights with a DJ station.

Omar applied his talented skills to this estate, creating a visionary home. Utilizing its rich landscape while incorporating a contemporary concept, the California mansion fulfills any homeowner’s dreams.

www.toptenrealestatedeals.com

Photo credit: Jae Omar Design