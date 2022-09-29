Lanterra Developments: Glenhill Condominiums

Lanterra Developments, the award-winning Toronto condominium developers who are known for their collection of iconic Toronto properties, including One Bedford, are now unveiling their newest luxury building, Glenhill Condominiums. Under the administration of The Forest Hill Group, a market leader in luxury property management, residents of this new residence will have an elite living experience.

This is an elegant nine-storey luxury boutique building located in the Glen Park neighbourhood of North York, Toronto’s coveted and exclusive Bathurst & Glencairn area. It includes a hotel with 22 suites, as well as 1,020 square metres of retail/commercial space at floor level. This project is unlike anything else in the area with an intimate and exclusive condominium that will have 113 units, including two- and three-bedroom units.

“A home is a place defined by the heart of its people. A space to come together, to live, to love, to make memories and celebrate the beauty of life all around.”

Location is everything, and this location is one of the best the city has to offer. With all the necessities at your fingertips, this condominium offers it all. Set in a coveted neighbourhood, it celebrates the warm embrace of a community feel. On the west side of this new residence, there is a 260-foot linear park that further adds to the sense of community. The area has amazing local restaurants, clothing and grocery stores.

The stunning residences range from 1,000 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet. There are two beautiful lobbies that feature a relaxing lounge and two dedicated 24-hour concierges that include porter services as well as a parcel delivery room. Interiors are led by Studio Munge with custom-cut marble floors and majestic columns clad with natural stone.

The architecture of the building is by the celebrated IBI Group, which captures new world elegance with modern five-star amenities. This luxury customed-designed residence is defined by distinction and its unique expression of upscale living. The suites have striking eight- to nine-foot ceilings as well as customizable finishes, including high-performance laminate floors or engineered floors in the kitchens. The bathrooms are the pinnacle of luxury with a five-foot soaker tub or shower with a glass panel. It features two pools, a lower-level indoor pool and hot tub, wet and dry saunas and a ninth-floor outdoor pool on the terrace. Fitness amenities include personal training, a yoga studio, a massage room and fitness facilities. This location also features a library for residents to use.

The feature of having a hotel on one side of the building makes it the perfect option for those who have families that visit them. The hotel includes 23 individual suites of various sizes, exclusive function areas, amenities and services that complement guests’ needs.

If you are looking to live in the lap of luxury, Glenhill Condominiums is the perfect location for you. To learn more, visit www.glenhill.ca.