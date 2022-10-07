Messika High Jewelry Show: Diamonds Take Over Paris Fashion Week

Luxury jewelry brand Messika put on an incredible show at this year’s Paris Fashion Week. Maison Messika is a brand that creates contemporary jewelry that is both timeless and modern and embodies glamour and strength. The brand, which was founded in Paris in 2005, is now firmly anchored in the French jewelry tradition. Maison Messika is known for its contemporary take on diamond jewelry, expertise and craftsmanship. Valérie Messika is the founder of the brand who took inspiration from her famous diamond merchant father, André Messika. With a passion for diamonds, she puts her own spin on design with a vision for the brand to be centred around femininity and fashion, while creating innovative and timeless jewels that accompany women throughout their lives.

Valérie is breaking boundaries in the industry, as she is currently the only businesswoman in France to head her own independent Jewelry Maison. Messika is creating new ways of wearing diamonds for the modern-day woman who isn’t afraid to be daring. Pieces from the brand include diamond rings, wedding rings, engagement rings, chain bracelets, ankle bracelets, bangle bracelets, diamond pendants or earrings and custom pieces, such as those she has made for countless celebrities.

This year’s Messika High Jewelry show took place on September 29 during Paris Fashion Week. The show marks the second runway presentation for artistic director Valérie Messika. Featuring the High Jewelry collection, “Beyond the light,” 29 silhouettes with diamond sets exhibited the brand’s feminine, modern and avant-garde designs. The show took place in the heart of Paris in an industrial and raw setting, that was taken over by the aura of ancient Egypt and the glamour of diamonds. Inspiration for the collection was drawn from ancient Egypt but put a futuristic twist on it. Together, these themes made for a collection that included breastplates, mouth jewelry, ethereal and movement-focused pieces, multicolour and transformable pieces. The collection was a play on volume and light while showing fresh and unexpected pairings. Messika, an ultra-luxury House mixed its pieces during styling by pairing the jewels with Adidas streetwear, which embodied the codes of the House: to dare, to surprise and to excel.

Naomi Campbell, Taylor Hill and Cindy Bruna are some of the iconic names who walked on the catwalk, while Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Dobrev, Carla Bruni, Elsa Hosk, Derek Blasberg and Jasmine Tookes sat front row, and celebrity Dj Diplo performed. Iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell closed the show while wearing the Akh-Ba-Ka choker, which is part of the Akh-Ba-Ka set, which features 15 exceptional gems cut from the same rough 110-carat diamond. The choker features 2,550 diamonds, totalling 71.49 carats. In the centre of the necklace, there is a 33-carat diamond inserted in the pendant area. Akh-Ba-Ka is transcendence from soul to the light, representing the rough diamond’s journey, as well as the journey of the brand itself.



The 2022 Messika Paris Fashion Week show depicted the brand’s ethos and incredible craftsmanship. You can shop these stunning pieces online, at a Messika retailer or at a Messika Boutique.

