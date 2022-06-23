The Celebrity Event Raises $135,000 to Combat Anti-Semitism

On June 16, 2022, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) hosted State of the Union: Voices of Change, an inspiring evening event that brought together Toronto’s top notables and philanthropists to combat anti-Semitism, stand up in the face of all forms of hate and raise funds for Holocaust awareness.

The cocktail reception at the beginning of the event facilitated a friendly and trusting atmosphere that carried over to the subsequent speeches and panel discussion.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lizzy Savetsky, Claudia Oshry (Girl with No Job) and Ryan Saghian were among the panellists. These three dynamic entrepreneurs and celebrity social media influencers, who use their popular Instagram accounts to speak out loud against anti-Semitism and injustice, took to the stage to share their meaningful thoughts through in-depth conversations with the audience.

The event raised a remarkable $135,000, and these funds will make a difference in the crucially important fight against anti-Semitism, while also supporting Holocaust awareness.

Co-chairs Ali Budd, president and creative director of Ali Budd Interiors, and Martin Ware, founder of Roofing Inc., held the event. They delivered poignant remarks about their experiences with anti-Semitism and what motivated them to act. In addition, FSWC president and CEO Michael Levitt took to the stage to discuss the necessity of younger generations leading the fight against Jewish hatred and other forms of hate.

A memorable moment was the contribution of Andy Reti, a Holocaust survivor. He committed to ensuring the tragic acts of the Holocaust are not forgotten and he urged communities to come together. In a powerful moment, he called on the audience to take on the “Never Again” pledge, vowing to always stand up against hate.

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center will continue to organize such incredible educational programs and events that touch souls and leave attendees inspired to find their voices. It is an incredible opportunity to learn more about important historic events that tragically affected the whole world and should never be repeated. If you are interested in being a part of a supportive community and donating, please follow this link www.friendsofsimonwiesenthalcenter.com.