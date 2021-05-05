Pair a Porsche to Your Mood

If you’ve ever felt like pairing an exotic car with a special occasion, or wanted to show up on a date with a new whip, look no further than Porsche’s subscription and rental service, giving you the freedom to drive a Porsche that suits your mood.

The German car manufacturer’s luxury service includes unlimited flips, insurance and maintenance, making it a smooth ride throughout the whole experience. Using the Porsche Drive mobile app, members can request a vehicle, including when and where they would like it delivered. At the driver’s request, a concierge will deliver the vehicle directly to you.

Luxury convenience at its best, the monthly subscription and rental service offers drivers flexibility, with both short- or long-term programs, as well as multi-vehicle and single-vehicle subscription options. With the possibility of driving a variety of Porsche models up to 2,500 km per month with unlimited flips, it’s the quality and service you expect from Porsche, tailored to your preferences.

As long as you’re 27 or older with a valid driver’s licence and clean driving record, you’re eligible for the single-vehicle subscription, where you’ll have access to one Porsche vehicle with a commitment of 1 to 3 months, while the multi-vehicle subscription offers the driver access to a fleet of Porsche vehicles depending on availability.

When it comes to the roster of cars available, Porsche’s list is just as impressive as it is long, including various models of the Boxster, Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Coupé, Panamera, Carrera and Taycan.

And if you’re worried about Porsche’s service when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak, each vehicle is detailed before and after it goes to a member, placing the health and comfort of their members and employees as their highest priority.

Some of the additional protocols that are in place to mitigate the spread of the virus include thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing every vehicle before and after each vehicle delivery, and completing a multi-point inspection and cleaning process wherein exterior and interior touch points are deep cleaned and sanitized before being prepared for future deliveries.

It doesn’t stop there. Every high touch point area in the vehicle, including, but not limited to, steering wheels, door handles, shift knobs and armrests are cleaned with additional attention using disinfecting wipes or spray.

If you’re looking to bring your pup along for the ride, Porsche allows pets in the vehicles, but as long as they’re transported in a crate, making it a smoother and safer ride for your pet.

With a safe and seamless process that requires only four steps, starting by downloading the Porsche Drive app, scheduling the delivery, receiving the delivery, and finally driving the vehicle, accessing a Porsche vehicle is easier and more convenient than ever. Just remember, the ignition is on the left.