Explore The L.A. Mansion Bought With Burgers

If you’ve visited California, you’ve likely seen or better experienced an In-N-Out. A burger chain that first opened in 1948 in Baldwin Park, California, with 10 square feet of space, In-N-Out was revolutionary for being the first to offer drive-thru service.

Founded by husband and wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the early days saw Harry go to meat and produce markets for ingredients while Esther managed the finances from home.

Over the past 73 years, the brand has moved from strength to strength, expanding to other states and becoming a firm favourite for celebrities, including Julia Roberts, Adele and Olivia Wilde. As of 2018, In-N-Out had grown to 334 locations in six states.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Its success has been so accomplished that Lynsi Lavelle Snyder-Ellingson, the only granddaughter of Harry and Esther who became the company’s president in 2010, has an estimated wealth of $3.6 billion US (according to Forbes). Recently, Lynsi put her California property on the market for a neat $16.8 million.

Situated in the 24-hour guard-gated Bradbury Estates in Los Angeles, the property evokes the feeling of a resort, and weighs in at more than 18,500 square feet. It comes with four acres, featuring a two-hole golf course, tennis court, basketball court, fitness centre, recreation centre and six-car garage. Naturally, you can escape the heat in the infinity pool and cabana surrounded by vineyards and fruit trees.

The house itself is home to 11 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, and it sits alongside a three-bedroom, two-bathroom guesthouse. It boasts sweeping staircases, a home theatre, formal living and dining spaces and a grand foyer. It’s also the perfect place to indulge with its dedicated wine room, a chef’s kitchen with double islands, and a full outdoor kitchen.





Synder-Ellingson originally purchased the property from its previous owner in 2012, the MLB-star Adrián Beltré, formerly with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Though she bought it for $17.41 million US, which was more than the current asking price, the property still holds the title as the most expensive listing in California’s San Gabriel Valley.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Credit: IM Real Estate Photography & David Guettler Photography