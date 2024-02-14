Porsche Vision Gran Turismo to Make 2024 Canadian International AutoShow Debut

Exciting concept headlines German automaker’s return to Canada’s leading automotive expo

Porsche designed for the virtual world is making its real-life North American auto show debut at the 2024 Canadian International AutoShow.

The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is the German automaker’s first concept study for a car created specifically for use in a video game. Porsche production vehicles have been a mainstay in the Gran Turismo video game series since 2017, but the Vision GT was designed exclusively for Gran Turismo 7 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms.

A life-sized concept of the Vision GT will be one of the exciting showpieces of Porsche’s return to the Canadian International AutoShow, which will also be the iconic company’s largest presence at the event, with a 10,000-square-foot display on the 700 level of the South Building at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

“It is great news to be able to welcome Porsche back to the AutoShow, with some interesting and exciting cars to showcase along with the Vision GT,” says Jason Campbell, General Manager of the AutoShow. “The Vision GT exemplifies the vision and creativity of vehicle design, a showcase of innovative thinking and approach that you can only see at the AutoShow.” While designing a concept car for a video game is free of the challenges that would be faced while designing a production concept, the Vision GT is unmistakably a Porsche. With a sporty height-to-width ratio, an extremely low-set bonnet and very pronounced wings, it displays the brand’s standout design features. The lights and integrated air intakes create a visual link to the design language of the Taycan – a nod to the car’s purely electric drive. The rear is adorned with a markedly narrow light strip – a further development of the light signature that is familiar from the 911 and Taycan models.

Inside, the Vision GT has a curved hologram display that appears to float above the steering wheel. Low seating lends to the car’s dynamic feel, while a sustainable approach was taken, such as using entirely vegan materials in the concept.

The 2024 Canadian International AutoShow will take place from February 16th to 25th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

