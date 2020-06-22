Sean Connery’s Former Villa In The South Of France Now For Sale

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This belle époque–styled Mediterranean villa, featuring stone French architecture popular in the 1920s, sits on more than one acre in Cap de Nice, Côte d’Azur, France. Situated on a hill above Cap de Nice, the villa affords spectacular vistas of the Mediterranean Sea, the city of Nice and the Old Port.

The gated property features five bedrooms and five baths, as well as two complete two-bedroom guest houses. This five-levelled villa, with an elevator to each one, also includes a family room, a dining room and a modern kitchen with every amenity. The upper-level master suite features his-and-her baths, a dressing room and a private balcony.

One of the most attractive features of the villa is its surrounding environ, with lush wraparound landscaped garden terraces, two pools and a rooftop terrace. The property also offers a gym, and a staff apartment is located above the attached two-car garage. The entire villa is dressed in colourful wisteria vines, adding to its already-idyllic setting.

A Scottish expat, Connery lived in Spain for some years before moving to the South of France and into this home — one of the region’s most-stunning and well-located and appointed villas. After retiring from the Bond franchise in 1971 and vowing to never return to it because retirement “was so much fun,” Connery was lured back in 1983 to play Bond again in a film based upon Ian Fleming’s novel Thunderball, because he couldn’t resist the script.

That film, Never Say Never Again, was named by his wife, Micheline Roquebrune, in a subtle jab to her husband, who had said he would never again do a Bond film. The Cap de Nice villa was used in several of the movie’s scenes.

This private enclave of Côte d’Azur luxury is listed at $33.87 million with Edward de Mallet Morgan, Knight Frank, Nice, France. Headquartered in London, Knight Frank has more than 500 offices across 60 territories worldwide.

Photos courtesy of Knight-Frank