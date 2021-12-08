South Florida’s Luxurious Regalia Penthouse on A1A Going to Auction

What was once known as South Florida’s Motel Row is now lavish opulent condos and penthouses for those who want a home by the beach. Back in the 1950s and 1960s, Motel Row was a popular spot for families who were taking their annual South Florida beach vacation. After World War II, more than 30 motels were built along Route A1A, which is now called Sunny Isles Beach, located between long stretches of Miami and Fort Lauderdale condo high-rises.

Motel Row is now currently demolished and has been replaced with fancy high-rise condos and fabulous penthouses that are dominating the skyline. Some of these magnificent penthouses include The Pinnacle, Acqualina, Trump Palace, Jade Ocean and the Trump Towers I, II and III. On December 16, one of the most glamorous penthouses Regalia is going to auction! Regalia was built in 2016 on the site of a 1960s-era Holiday Inn that was demolished. It was originally priced at $39 million and is now listed at $25.5 million.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ocean waves are what inspired the curvaceous design of Regalia’s balconies. Its three-storey penthouse has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It’s 15,000 square feet of combined indoor-and-outdoor living space, making it the perfect place to host guests. Of course, the roof and first floor have a 360-degree view of the ocean and the Miami skyline. The rooftop contains a private pool, sun terrace and a kitchen all for your enjoyment.

The penthouse is built from the highest quality materials, including glass walls and Calcutta marble. It also has a glass elevator for when you don’t feel like walking down or up the grand staircase. Oh, and the master suite? It’s every couple’s dream. It has two baths, a couples’ jetted tub and dual closets that contain a safe. The lucky person with the highest bid won’t even have to hire an interior designer because the penthouse comes completely fully furnished. What’s even better is that Regalia sits right near Florida’s hotspots, such as South Beach, downtown Miami, as well as the Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beaches airport.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com