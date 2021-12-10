Paris Hilton Takes The Crown for Bridal Style Icon Of The Year

There were many celebrity brides this year who wore fabulous gowns, but Paris Hilton’s wedding weekend was like a fashion show. The bride wore seven wedding dresses during the weekend celebration, four of which she wore to her actual wedding. All the gowns were from the most esteemed designers and served a different purpose. Each dress portrayed an element of Hilton’s personality and showcased the celebrity’s style evolution. Over the years, we’ve seen Hilton’s style change from the ultra-sexy aesthetic she once had to the sophisticated but still feminine styles she’s been rocking now as a 40-year-old woman.

Her first gown was a stunning Grace Kelly-inspired Oscar de la Renta dress. It had a high neckline, long sleeves, flower embroidery cascading throughout the dress and a tulle skirt. Hilton shared with Vogue that she wanted a timeless design that looked elegant, chic and, of course, iconic. Her hairstylist, Eduardo Ponce, told Vogue that the inspiration for Hilton’s bridal look was timeless beauty. “We wanted Paris to look fresh and chic. The dress is such a masterpiece — we didn’t want to overdo the glam. We kept it clean and simple,” says Ponce.

For her first dance with her husband, Carter Reum, she wore an off-the-shoulder princess-like Gahlia Lahav gown. The dress had a corset top and sparkles in the tulle fabric so she would shine while dancing. Then, she changed into a Pamela Roland gown that was made up of sequins and pearl embroidery, a bejewelled cape and a plunging neckline.

Her final look was a short and sassy Oscar de la Renta gown that contained the same floral embroidery from her first gown. The dress was meant to pay tribute to Hilton’s party girl persona and was the perfect dress to dance the night away.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Paris Hilton wedding without a pink dress. The newlyweds hosted a carnival for their guests at the Santa Monica Pier where she wore a hot pink Alice + Olivia gown. She paired the mesh sparkly dress with jewelled fishnets, heart-shaped glasses and pink booties. She channelled her inner Barbie girl but added a Maison Ava pink veil to make the look more bridal.

For the party at her grandfather’s estate, she wore a lace Marchesa gown. The dress had a sweetheart neckline with three-quarter-length sleeves and a long train. For the final event of the weekend, Hilton wore a celestial-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown that was fit for a queen. The stars on the dress were made with Swarovski crystals, making her look more majestic than ever.

There’s no doubt that Hilton’s stylist Sammy K did a marvellous job at making sure she looked amazing for her fairy-tale wedding. Some might say that wearing seven dresses is a bit excessive, but Paris Hilton has always made a statement with what she wears. With the number of wedding dresses she wore, Hilton’s bridal looks will definitely be a source of inspiration for future brides.