Prince Charles Addresses Pandemic Impact On Youth In Message To Supporters Of The Prince’s Trust Canada

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on young people, with tourism and hospitality industries having been shut down for months. Restaurants, bars, nightclubs, hotels, airlines and cruise ships, main employers of young people just beginning their careers, were put on hold almost overnight in March, and the struggles of the younger generation were the focus of a recent video address by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

The pandemic’s impact on youth was the topic HRH The Prince of Wales discussed to demonstrate his encouragement of all young people, especially those who experience barriers to employment, and to encourage the support of the many companies and donors of the Prince’s Trust Canada national charity in assisting youth during these difficult times.

“As this current crisis passes, we look to a future where together, we can create sustainable solutions ensuring those with barriers confronting them are not left even further behind,” said Prince Charles. “When I founded my Trust 44 years ago the problems facing young people through unemployment and the lack of support were serious. Now, I fear those problems have gone from serious to potentially devastating.”

Founded in the United Kingdom in 1976, the Prince’s Trust is a charity to help vulnerable young people get their lives back on track. It supports 11 to 30-year-olds who are unemployed and those struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. Additionally, the Prince’s Trust Group of charities includes Prince’s Trust Canada, as well as charities in other countries. This global network of charities supports young people and veterans, and in Canada focuses on creating a sustainable future where young people and communities will thrive. Dolce Media Group is a proud Canadian supporter of the Prince’s Trust.

Saying the impact of the COVID-19 crisis will be enormous and the recovery extremely challenging, Prince Charles said the repercussions of the pandemic will be felt deeply by all of us for years to come.

“In times of economic hardship it is often young people who are hardest hit. We also know the difficulties faced by the disruption of education, the loss of entry level jobs, and rising unemployment, and this is why my Trust was set up, to help people to a better future, and by working together, we can help even more people, ensuring they gain the practical skills and confidence needed to help them get work, education, training and self-employment,” said the Prince.

Recalling his many trips to Canada where he has been so impressed by the “Canadian spirit”, Prince Charles closed his special address with a heartfelt message to the Trust’s Canadian supporters. “Young people now need your support more than ever. Their future is on the line. But together, we can prevent this crisis from defining the prospects of a generation.”

To see the message of HRH The Prince of Wales and to learn more about the important work of Prince’s Trust Canada, please visit www.princestrust.ca