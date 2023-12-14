Welcome to a World of Privacy and Luxury

MSC Yacht Club ― the pinnacle of cruise-ship comfort and service.

Discover a ship within a ship. From its elegant suites to its round- the-clock butler service and concierge reception, the MSC Yacht Club offers the kind of first- class experience expected by the most discerning travellers. Its privileged guests can enjoy the benefit of dedicated venues that include a private restaurant, lounge, pool and solarium, all of which feature an all-inclusive drinks service.

Naturally, guests can also take advantage of the countless recreation, relaxation and entertainment opportunities offered throughout the ship. MSC Yacht Club is the perfect choice for travellers seeking a world of unique experiences.

Since the Yacht Club’s inception in 2008, it has earned an illustrious reputation for being a luxury haven that anticipates guests’ needs with heightened sensitivity and personalizes its various services and benefits accordingly.

When Cristian Comirla, Brand Performance Director of MSC Yacht Club, was asked to describe it in one word, “exclusivity,” is what he chose. With 14 years of cruise-line industry experience under his belt, he contends that MSC Cruises, the family- owned company that operates MSC Yacht Club, is unmatched by other cruise-line competitors.

“MSC was one of the first cruise lines to deliver this service, but the difference is [that] with MSC, everything is in one place. Competitors may have similar products and services, but they’re scattered all over the ship,” says Comirla. “Once guests enter the MSC Yacht Club, it is a ship within a ship, where everything is conveniently located in one place. Our aim is to minimize the need for guests to navigate and overthink. We strive to take care of everything for our guests, making their experience as seamless and effortless as possible.”

The foundation of the “guest first” philosophy is evident from the moment guests arrive at their dedicated check-in and drop off their luggage.They are warmly welcomed with a glass of champagne and snacks. As they step on board, their personal butler escorts them to the lounge while providing a brief welcome orientation, explaining all the benefits and services available to them. Finally, guests arrive at their suites, which are luxuriously appointed with only high-quality materials and many advanced features and include an all-inclusive minibar. With a dedicated 24-hour team including a concierge, culinary teams and butler service at the guests’ disposal, every desire can be met with the utmost care and no detail is overlooked.

“We try to start your vacation as soon as possible. The idea is to never say no – rather, to always find the solution,” says Comirla.

That means that whether guests want to dine in the ship’s private restaurant offering premium Mediterranean and international cuisines or want a snack at 3 a.m., MSC will make everything perfect at a moment’s notice. The MSC Yacht Club offers a variety of sophisticated menus, ranging from the deliciously healthy to the superbly indulgent. Naturally, the gourmet cuisine is accompanied by a sophisticated selection of drinks, including fine wines from around the world.

What is more impressive as a company is that of MSC Cruises’ fleet of 22 ships, 14 of them feature MSC Yacht Club sections. Over Crew members of more than 100 nationalities are ready to serve guests from more than 100 countries, making it one the most diverse cruise lines in the world.

MSC Cruises is also proud of its sustainability initiatives, which have set the standard in the cruise line industry, with a clear focus on improving the fleet’s environmental performance, caring for all employees, working to ensure that their impact on the coastal communities they sail to remains positive and responsibly sourcing the products and services they purchase.

MSC Cruises’ Yacht Club, is more than just luxurious and all-inclusive accommodations, it is an experience that offers the best of all worlds.

Guests can enjoy accommodations that will leave them feeling perfectly spoiled. If guests wish to take advantage of the other amenities, they can indulge in specialty dining to casinos and whiskey lounges to high tea rooms. For those who just want to relax and read a book in the lounge, to the accompaniment of background piano music, the choice is theirs.

Just know that there is no upsell – everything is complimentary. The most difficult decision a guest will make is deciding what to do first.

MSC Yacht Club is where luxury and privacy transcend all expectations to create memories that will last a lifetime.

