Sharon & Anita: The Value Of Trusted Expertise & Relationships

There are few areas in business where relationships matter more than in luxury real estate. Trust is a paramount concern — between you and your broker of record, you and your contractor or you and any designer you may engage. Few experts in luxury residential real estate understand the importance of relationships more than Sharon and Anita Soltanian, the mother-daughter team heading Soltanian Real Estate Inc. Brokerage in Toronto.

“Working with your loved ones is a privilege,” says Sharon, whose 18 years of experience have made her the No. 1 broker in Willowdale, Ont.’s C14 District for many years. “We both have the same vision for women and for work. We are in different eras of life and have different experiences, but my daughter brings energy and new ideas, and I bring extensive experience. The combination of both of us is great.”

Sharon and Anita founded the company in 2015, and it has quickly become recognized as a leader in the buying and selling of luxury real estate in the Greater Toronto Area. This standing, says Anita, is a product of their expertise in the field, a keen eye for good properties and listening to the requirements of their clients.

“This Home Is A Vision Of All Of Those Years Working As An Artist And An Interior Designer — Sharon Soltanian”

“You really have to know and care about what people want and what they need,” says Anita. “Whether it’s something they want to live in or as an investment, you have to deliver what their expectations are. When people are buying or selling a home, it’s often the biggest investment of their lives. We have to put a lot of love and care into what we do.”

One such prime example of the type of luxury properties Soltanian Real Estate Inc. Brokerage represents is 92 Highland Cres., in Toronto’s exclusive and centrally located York Mills neighbourhood. It’s also special for Soltanian Real Estate Inc. Brokerage because Sharon led the property’s design concept, creating a marvellous four-bedroom home with high ceilings and heated floors and including a home gym, spa and theatre room. It is urban living at its best.

“Whatever I do, I put my heart into it,” says Sharon, speaking about the home’s design and working with the builder to make her vision a reality. “Houses are my passion. I wanted a house for myself, from my own ideas and vision. This home is a vision of all of those years working as an artist and an interior designer.” Sharon’s background in those fields tells a tale of determination and drive so evident in the stories of immigrants to Canada. Sharon and Anita arrived in Canada from Iran more than 20 years ago and are a testament to hard work and the commitment for a better life. When Sharon first arrived, she taught painting for $7 per hour, then moved to work in a furniture store and finally in an engineering office as an interior designer before making the commitment to real estate.

With that background, Sharon fully understands the importance of buying a home and the financial commitment that means, taking a personal interest in every transaction. “We came here to leave a trace of ourselves in another human’s heart,” she passionately states. “We want to make good memories and a good reputation for ourselves. When you help people, the universe will help you, too.”

More recently, Sharon graduated from the Harvard Business School Executive Education Program and has fought passionately for women’s equality, with her efforts recognized by the Women Economic Forum. “I came to Canada with this hope that there is no discrimination between men and women. There’s a ceiling here, but it’s made of glass, not concrete,” she observes.

In dealing with luxury properties, Soltanian Real Estate Inc. Brokerage deals with hundreds of impressive properties every year, but 92 Highland Cres. is a home in which Sharon has a personal interest and therefore a sense of deep attachment. But she is happy it will soon be a new home to welcoming owners. “If you keep what you create, it’s not good karma,” says Sharon. “You have to give it to the world and, when you do, create more. It’s a lesson I learned from my first master in painting.”

“It’s Beautifully Designed. Every Corner And Detail Are Accounted For, And When You Walk In, It’s Like You’ve Walked Into A Dream. It’s Stunning — Anita Soltanian”

Anita Soltanian has over 15 years of experience in real estate negotiation, client care and real estate wealth management. And today, she utilizes the newest technologies in order to keep up her pace of seeing five to 10 different properties each day. She, too, recognizes the special qualities of 92 Highland Cres. “From the outside, you can’t tell what’s waiting for you on the inside,” says Anita. “It’s beautifully designed. Every corner and detail are accounted for, and when you walk in, it’s like you’ve walked into a dream. It’s stunning.”

For Sharon and Anita and everyone at Soltanian Real Estate Inc. Brokerage, relationships matter. Whether it’s your family at home or in the workplace, the confidence you feel in any relationship is a feeling that just cannot be replaced, and it brings with it a deep sense of trust. Trust in the process, trust in the people and trust they have your best interests at heart.

