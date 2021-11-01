Land Rover Reveals New Luxury and Sustainable Range Rover at the Royal Opera House

Range Rover continues to lead the industry with luxury SUVs as it has for the past 50 years. With its new technology, aesthetic and seamless connectivity, it becomes desirable among many viewers. With flush elements and a clean system, the vehicle has its own signature look with newly designed characteristics meeting modern luxury. Using advanced technologies, the model includes a hidden waist finisher (where the edge of the door meets the glass), a flush glazing and flawless laser-welded roof joints. Another feature of this SUV is its hidden rear lights, which go on when the brakes are pushed. Exclusive materials, such as smooth ceramics, intricate mosaic marquetry, lustrous plated metals and a choice of sustainable non-leather Ultrafabrics® or high-grade leathers, were used for this model. The new car also comes in different themes called SV Serenity and SV Intrepid. This includes a two-toned front-to-back contrasting interior colourway.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The new Range Rover launch also released an even more luxurious option called SV Signature Suite. This vehicle has four seats, with functional enhancements, such as an electronically adjustable refrigerator and Club Table. Other features of the new model introduced are the new roundel, built-in voice control using Amazon Alexa, Active Noise Cancellation, Cabin Air Purification Pro — strong enough to eliminate viruses — and many other high-tech options.

The new Range Rover is also designed to be an eco-friendly car, using new procedures and innovative materials to reduce the environmental impact. The process of producing and driving the car was a very important topic when designing this new model. As already mentioned, the model offers a sustainable interior fabric option when buying the car. The material is a Kvadrat remix wool blend, which is leather-free but comparable to real leather, and generates a quarter of CO2. In addition, it is also a plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle (PHEV) causing the powertrain to emit CO2 emissions under 30g/km. It is certified by the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) and has a pure-electric driving range up to 100 kilometres.

The new Range Rover is fully designed, developed and engineered in the UK. It will also be produced at Land Rover’s Solihull Manufacturing Facility and will go on sale in 2022. It sets a new standard for the car industry as the Range Rover SV meets luxury and sustainability.