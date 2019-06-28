The Porsche Panamera GTS: The Elevated Evolution of the High-Performance Sports Car

In the automotive world, few names carry the power, prestige and tradition of Porsche. There is just something about the brand and the car, through its style, design and performance, that speaks to even a casual observer of cars and racing. Porsche is a name that cuts across ages and cultures, reflecting the best in automobiles. Porsche has now shifted this into overdrive with the introduction of the Panamera GTS all-wheel-drive automobile − optimum performance wrapped in a sleek, stylish and sophisticated exterior sure to turn heads.

But you’ll need to look quickly to observe the power the Panamera GTS possesses. At this upper echelon of top-performing sports cars, the hood is always under the microscope, and this is where Panamera GTS separates itself from the pack. Its twin-turbocharged eight-cylinder engine has between 6,000 and 6,500 revolutions per minute (RPM), and the Panamera GTS moves from zero to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) in just 4.1 seconds, with a top speed of 292 km/h.

This is serious speed for a sports car available to the driving public. Porsche engineers, already at the top of their field, have combined the prestige of Porsche with the concept of a Panamera and the GTS principle — unadulterated, powerful driving pleasure that merges the top performances from the racetrack with the desired great sporty performance for everyday enjoyment. The Panamera GTS includes a four-year, 80,000-kilometre limited warranty and a roadside assistance package.

The interior of the Panamera GTS exudes the opulence expected from the Porsche brand, as the black leather interior is accented with Alcantara. Alcantara is a microfibre suede-like material manufactured in Milan, known for its quality, durability and stain resistance. It’s used as a flame-retardant driver seat in Formula One race cars. Alcantara was developed in the 1970s as a long-lasting synthetic alternative to animal products. Even the rim of the multi-functioning steering wheel and the roof lining are finished with Alcantara in the Panamera GTS.

GENERAL SPECS

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V-8, PDK GEARBOX, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

POWER: 453 HP

TORQUE: 457 LB-FT

0-100 KM/H [0-62 MPH]: 4.1 SECONDS

TOP SPEED: 293 KM/H [182 MPH]

This sports car features 18-way adaptive sports seats, carefully thought out and ergonomically designed for maximum comfort (including “GTS” logos on the headrests). And the luxury also extends to the trim and doorsill guards, made of brushed aluminum with a black anodized finish. The Panamera GTS offers the option of an equipment package either in carmine red or chalk-coloured thread. This includes stitching on the dashboard, the door panels, the seats, the armrest in the centre console and on the floor mats. Even the seatbelts are co-ordinated to match your colour selection.

For serious aficionados of power, and those who embrace luxury and the combination of comfort with sophisticated style, the Panamera GTS, with a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price of C$146,200 (US$110,100), is the next generation of high-performance sports cars. When you’ve been leading the pack for so many decades, the Panamera GTS is the evolution to the next revolution — just what you’d expect from legendary Porsche.

www.porsche.com/canada