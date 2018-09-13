Fall 20182018

Thrill Of Ascot Celebrates 12 Years Of Friendship In Royal Style

13 Sep 2018 By
0 0 108
All Time
0

Woodbine Racetrack was the place to be on June 2, as it was the location of the 12th Annual Thrill of Ascot, hosted by Best Buddies Canada. The event featured 350 of Toronto’s fashion tastemakers and philanthropists, who came out to support Best Buddies. With the funds from this year, the total amount raised since its inception is C$2.4 million, supporting the organization’s mission to foster the development of friendships for those with intellectual disabilities.

“We raised C$515,000 [this year], which will help increase awareness for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and support our 500 chapters across Canada, promoting inclusion and lifelong friendships from an early age,” says Rene Pantalone, event co-chair.

www.bestbuddies.ca

Tags:

Thrill Of Ascot Celebrates 12 Years Of Friendship In Royal Style

Woodbine Racetrack was the place to be on June 2, as it was the location of the 12th Annual Thrill of Ascot, hosted by Best Buddies Canada. The event featured 350 of Toronto’s fashion tastemakers and philanthropists, who came out to support Best Buddies. With the funds from this year, the total amount raised since its inception is C$2.4 million, supporting the organization’s mission to foster the development of friendships for those with intellectual disabilities.

“We raised C$515,000 [this year], which will help increase awareness for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and support our 500 chapters across Canada, promoting inclusion and lifelong friendships from an early age,” says Rene Pantalone, event co-chair.

www.bestbuddies.ca
Previous post

The Handshake that Changed the Landscape of Toronto - Lanterra Developments

Next post

Hollywood Starlet - Elegant Gowns and Lavish Lifestyle

Dolce Staff Writer

You Might Also Like

Weizmann Canada Celebrates Milestone Year For Women In Science

September 13, 2018
28
All Time

The River Ball

September 13, 2018
72
All Time

The 17th Annual SickKids Scrubs in the City: Roman Holiday

June 22, 2018
259
All Time

The Vintage Cartier Trunk Show – Partying at LXRandCo

May 14, 2018
136
All Time