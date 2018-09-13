Hollywood Starlet – Elegant Gowns and Lavish Lifestyle
Elegant gowns and dramatic jewelled designs are part of the lavish lifestyle we all crave in the Hollywood Hills.
Look 1:
Gown – Rivini, and Ribbon Collar “Blake” – Untamed Petals, both available at Kinsley James, kinsleyjames.com
Rings – Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection, caroletanenbaum.com
Look 2:
Gown – Vitor Zerbinato, vitorzerbinato.com.br
Earrings – Pilgrim, pilgrim.net
Rings – Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection, caroletanenbaum.com
Look 3:
Gown – Helo Rocha, helorocha.com
Crown – Maria Elena Headpieces, mariaelenaheadpieces.com
Earrings – “Boden,” Untamed Petals, amandajudgeny.com
1. Pastel pink pairs perfectly with diamonds in these chandelier-style dangle earrings
2. The design of these earrings will add a touch of style and sophistication to any outfit
Look 4:
Gown – Helo Rocha, helorocha.com
Crown – Maria Elena Headpieces, mariaelenaheadpieces.com
Earrings – “Boden,” Untamed Petals, amandajudgeny.com
3. The contrasting silver and shimmer in this ring will catch everyone’s eye
4. Adorn your neck with a cascade of stunning sapphires and dazzling diamonds
5. Illuminate every room you enter, blooming new life with this jewel-encrusted orchid
Look 5:
Gown – Fabiana Milazzo, fabianamilazzo.com.br
Rings – Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection, caroletanenbaum.com
6. These ruby-red earrings will have everyone green with envy
7. This dazzling piece, with its rectangular jewel offset by diamonds and emeralds, will be the focal point of any outfit
8. Contrasting colours play well together, creating an ornate ring
Look 6:
Gown – Marchesa, available at Kinsley James, kinsleyjames.com
PHOTOGRAPHY BY CORINA VAN SLUYTMAN
CREATIVE DIRECTION, PRODUCTION, HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP BY JACKIE GIDEON
WARDROBE STYLING BY AMY LIU, ART DEPARTMENT