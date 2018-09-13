Fall 2018Fashion

Hollywood Starlet – Elegant Gowns and Lavish Lifestyle

13 Sep 2018
Elegant gowns and dramatic jewelled designs are part of the lavish lifestyle we all crave in the Hollywood Hills.

Look 1:
Gown – Rivini, and Ribbon Collar “Blake” – Untamed Petals, both available at Kinsley James, kinsleyjames.com

Rings – Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection, caroletanenbaum.com

Look 2:
Gown – Vitor Zerbinato, vitorzerbinato.com.br

Earrings – Pilgrim, pilgrim.net

Rings – Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection, caroletanenbaum.com

Look 3:
Gown – Helo Rocha, helorocha.com

Crown – Maria Elena Headpieces, mariaelenaheadpieces.com

Earrings – “Boden,” Untamed Petals, amandajudgeny.com

1. Pastel pink pairs perfectly with diamonds in these chandelier-style dangle earrings

2. The design of these earrings will add a touch of style and sophistication to any outfit

Look 4:
Gown – Helo Rocha, helorocha.com

Crown – Maria Elena Headpieces, mariaelenaheadpieces.com

Earrings – “Boden,” Untamed Petals, amandajudgeny.com

3. The contrasting silver and shimmer in this ring will catch everyone’s eye

4. Adorn your neck with a cascade of stunning sapphires and dazzling diamonds

5. Illuminate every room you enter, blooming new life with this jewel-encrusted orchid

Look 5:
Gown – Fabiana Milazzo, fabianamilazzo.com.br

Rings – Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection, caroletanenbaum.com

6. These ruby-red earrings will have everyone green with envy

7. This dazzling piece, with its rectangular jewel offset by diamonds and emeralds, will be the focal point of any outfit

8. Contrasting colours play well together, creating an ornate ring

Look 6:
Gown – Marchesa, available at Kinsley James, kinsleyjames.com

PHOTOGRAPHY BY CORINA VAN SLUYTMAN

CREATIVE DIRECTION, PRODUCTION, HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP BY JACKIE GIDEON

WARDROBE STYLING BY AMY LIU, ART DEPARTMENT

