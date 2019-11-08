Audi Downtown Toronto Celebrates Ten Years Of Business

To mark the passing of the location’s first decade in business, the Audi store hosted an upscale celebration to thank its customers and community for their support. “Our 10th anniversary is a milestone event that we wanted to celebrate with those we have been honoured to serve – our customers,” says Binny Onqa, general manager of Audi Downtown Toronto. “We’re extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to get to know such a devoted group of customers and have enjoyed sharing in their passion for

Audi vehicles.”

Held on November 6th, the event included live entertainment and refreshments, as well as a display of Audi vehicles, including the new Q3, Q8, newly redesigned A7 Sportback and A8 L. Attendees were also treated to a look at the brand’s future, with an exclusive showing of the Audi e-tron full electric SUV. The model is Audi’s first all-electric model, and combines the brand’s innovative design with future-facing technology.

As well as looking at the future of Audi’s products, guests also heard about what the dealership has in store. “We’re excited to announce that Audi Downtown Toronto will be expanding our footprint in the city, with a brand new, state-of-the-art facility opening in late 2020, Onqa explained. “As we look to the future, this facility will allow our entire team to provide higher levels of service to every Audi customer. We can’t wait to welcome

you in.”