On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Sassafraz, a beloved local Toronto landmark, hosted an intimate evening of fabulous food, cocktails and entertainment!

Set in an array of Victorian row houses, Sassafraz has evolved through the decades to become a magical space in the heart of Yorkville. The iconic little house and its romantic interior make it one of the most memorable spaces in Toronto.

For the second year, the Peach Party was set to become one of Toronto’s most anticipated social events of the season. A cocktail-style reception with an open bar and the delicious food served was accompanied by the musical stylings of a DJ and live performers, completed with a generous silent auction. The goal of the event was to raise $150,000 to support the Breast Cancer Support Fund, specifically those breast cancer patients on their journey to wellness by providing them with much-needed short-term financial support.

Guests were transported to a Peach Party like nothing they have ever seen before. The partnership of Toronto’s most honorable philanthropists, co-chairs Glenn and David Dixon, celebrities, tastemakers, cultural leaders and socially conscious individuals — set the stage for an unforgettable night as they came together to highlight and support the financial needs of those fighting the battle of a lifetime. The truth about breast cancer is that the financial burden can be just as devastating as the physical and emotional impact.

In the crowded landscape of breast cancer organizations, the Breast Cancer Support Fund is one of the only national organizations actively addressing the devastating economic impact of breast cancer. Millions of dollars are raised in the name of breast cancer and directed to research and education every year, while many patients struggle to meet expenses related to their diagnosis and treatment.

The Breast Cancer Support Fund is working to bridge the gap between the financial reality faced by breast cancer patients and the limited resources available. Despite the millions raised in the name of breast cancer, many of the 26,000 Canadians diagnosed this year need financial help. Almost 40% of the patients supported are single mothers. Donating to the Breast Cancer Support Fund helps a very vulnerable community. Approximately 80% of the patients supported by the Breast Cancer Support Fund are living on less than $25,000 per year while they are in treatment. The Breast Cancer Support Fund helps patients because, when a woman is diagnosed, it affects the whole family and touches everyone in her life.

We had the privilege of speaking to Donna Sheehan, the founder and executive director of the Breast Cancer Support Fund, as well as a breast cancer survivor. Sheehan says, “When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, my life changed in many ways. I started a new career working for a national organization providing information and peer support to breast cancer patients, their families, colleagues and caregivers. During this time, while I was acutely aware of the psychosocial effects of a breast cancer diagnosis, it was a shock to learn that the financial crisis that too often accompanies a diagnosis was considered by so many women to be much more stressful than the diagnosis and treatment. I was determined to make lives better for people living with breast cancer. It became my life’s passion.”

As the latest event of this kind of charity, it has exceeded all expectations. The event’s success would not have been possible without the extreme generosity of the many sponsors who contributed. The Breast Cancer Support Fund has and continues to support Canadian breast cancer patients on their journey to wellness.

Your donation will go a long way to help a breast cancer patient who is struggling financially. Please give today.

www.breastcancersupportfund.ca