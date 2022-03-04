Breakfast at Tiffany’s, but make it Palm Beach Luxury Living

The building’s bottom floor contains two luxury stores, such as Tory Burch and, of course, Tiffany & Co., while the second floor holds the penthouse. It is Palm Beach’s largest penthouse with an incredible and private roof-top outdoor living area that includes a spa, waterfall and a glass-wall rooftop pergola.

The penthouse is currently being refurbished by Kean Development Company, owners of the building and an award-winning luxury design and construction firm. They flipped the 12,000-square-foot space into a five-bedroom and seven-and-a-half bathroom residential penthouse. The style of the penthouse is modern and clean meets minimalist design that encapsulates luxury living. The space also includes panoramic views of the city and ocean, staff quarters, outdoor tanning space, a lounge, full bar, a game room, dining area, gym, firepit and pool.

In a short walk to the beach, the Everglades Club, yacht clubs, restaurants and ritzy boutiques, such as Chanel and Gucci, the penthouse sure holds a high expectation of luxury living for the future buyer. It even sits close to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and Joseph Kennedy’s mansion, which sold for $70 million US in 2020. It definitely will raise the eyebrows of those interested in settling in Palm Beach and living a luxury lifestyle among high-class stores and billionaires.

Are you ready to live like Audrey Hepburn? To register to bid, visit here: www.conciergeauctions.com

www.toptenrealestatedeals.com