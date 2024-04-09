Supermodel Grace Elizabeth Stars In The 2024 Michael Kors Mother’s Day Campaign

Michael Kors is excited to announce the release of its 2024 Mother’s Day campaign starring supermodel Grace Elizabeth and her growing family. The campaign was shot by renowned photographer Cass Bird and styled by Alex Harrington.

Inspired by the masters of multitasking, the 2024 Mother’s Day campaign highlights clothes and accessories that make it easy to feel confident, calm, and cool. The campaign, which was shot in studio in New York at the end of January 2024, features then-pregnant model Grace Elizabeth and her 3-year-old son, Noah. Grace Elizabeth’s husband, Nicolas Krause, alongside his wife and son, is featured in the brand’s upcoming Father’s Day campaign. The family has since welcomed their second child.

The styling for the 2024 campaign focuses on statement accessories and easygoing separates—because every mom deserves a wardrobe that can do it all. Silver accents and crystal embellishments across limited-edition products, including the hand-beaded Tribeca bag and Tessa mules, as well as the glittering Sage pavé watches, offer eye-catching edge for every day.

