A Mansion Built for Royalty — Moffat Dunlap’s Victorian Estate

With its stunning contemporary build, it’s hard to imagine that inside the walls of this Nobleton novelty are classic interiors that embrace the timeless style and elegance of the Victorian era.

Situated on a prime parcel of 15 acres in Nobleton, Ont., this estate was designed and built by luxury home designer Joe Brennan of JF Brennan Designs, and it features a two-storey dining room with a fireplace, open-concept kitchen, breakfast room and great room with floor-to-ceiling windows. The custom-built family home also features a seven-car garage, studio, pool, hot tub, and a complete cabana with full indoor and outdoor kitchens. The home is a true testament to Brennan’s line of iconic work which includes designing and building luxury custom homes and condominiums for 35 years in Canada, the US and the Bahamas.

Exquisite interiors offer a sense of refinement, courtesy of furnishings and accessories inspired by the 19th century. Its alluring contents, which are dressed in high-end drapery and fabrics, exude the classical taste of those who value traditional luxury.

The 8,478-square-foot home is surrounded by an enchanting ambience. Its admirable exteriors and architectural details include French doors with Juliet balconies, circular accent windows and deep crown and picture moulding.

One of the highlights of the home is its family room/recreation room, which opens directly onto stone terraces. This light area has a fireplace, built-in desk and built-in storage cabinets and is finished with upscale oak hardwood flooring and high-design custom millwork. The possibilities are endless, as the adaptable space can be transformed into a recreation room, home office, gym or additional family space. To add to its luxe, large walk-out doors lead to the lavish pool area.

This ravishing property is located close to Highways 400 and 27 and is only 15 minutes from the finest area schools such as The Country Day School, St. Andrew’s and Villanova. The edge-of-town location means shopping and convenient highways are always close by.

This dream home is listed at $6.495 million.

