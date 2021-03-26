Melbourne Design Firm Recognized by the A+ Firm Awards

Distinguished leaders, in their respective fields spanning from design, technology, real estate and fashion, judge all the entries submitted to the program. The finalists and winners are celebrated online and in print, through the A+Awards’ Winners Gallery and publication on Architizer.com, as well as receiving a bespoke trophy that reflects the design ethos and outstanding work that the firm has completed.

The awards program understands the deep collaboration that comes with great architecture and, therefore, seeks to celebrate everyone involved in the design process, including architectural designers, rendering studios, landscape architects, engineers, interior designers, architectural photographers and real estate developers. The awards recognize firms of all sizes, giving the opportunity for teams that are both small and large to participate and receive praise on the global stage.

In each award category, the judges nominate five finalists that are then presented online, followed by public votes made by design practitioners and enthusiasts from around the globe. To put it in perspective, in 2020, there were more than 400,000 public votes, which demonstrate the democratized approach to the firms who end up winning for their architectural excellence.

One of the latest firms being recognized for their exceptional work is Gabriel Saunders. Based in Melbourne, Australia, and established in 2010 by Costa Gabriel and Veronica Saunders, they combine their expertise in architecture and interior design, respectively, to deliver curated projects around the globe.

Supported by their talented team of 17 people, the firm submitted a number of projects, both local and international and won in the 2021 Best Rendering Studio Category: “The award represents the work of the whole studio and the contributions made by our diverse team to produce excellent work for our clients,” Costa Gabriel says. “Our team is very proud to be part of this award and to be recognized globally.”

The firm was thoughtful when considering which projects to submit to the awards program: “It was a difficult decision to choose the projects to submit for this award,” Costa says. “The clients that we work with are an intelligent group of people. Our job is to harness this and realize their work as beautifully as we can.”

The firm submitted five projects to represent their studio’s work in 3D Visualization. Each project that entered the award program ranged in size, location and style, allowing the firm to showcase their varying technical and creative approaches within their designs.

With three of the five projects submitted being local, the firm showcased collaborations with some of Melbourne’s best studios, including the “Ruskin St Project”, which is a natural and authentic residential building in Elwood, Victoria, as well as a residential building called, “The International” that appears to float by making use of glass and water in its design.

One of the firm’s international projects that was included in the submission was a luxurious hotel in Dubai for Omniyat called, “The Residences, Dorchester Collection”. “Our work and our approach has resonated with the judges at an international level, and we just couldn’t ask for more than that,” Veronica says. “It also speaks to the high calibre of work happening in Melbourne. We have worked on many local projects that are of such a high standard. There is definitely a culture of strong design in Melbourne.”

Both locally and internationally, Gabriel Saunders has delivered projects that have been praised for their incredible technical capabilities, but what speaks volumes about the firm is its collaborative approach within their internal and external teams that have made their projects come to life beautifully.

In a constantly evolving industry with rising talent, Gabriel Saunders will be sure to receive more praise in the future given Saunders’ approach: “We always say that you are only as good as your last job so that keeps us motivated to constantly improve.”

www.gabrielsaunders.com.au