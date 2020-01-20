Beyoncé Chooses Public Desire For Her New IVY PARK Campaign

The new IVY PARK X ADIDAS collection

The campaign comes on the heels of numerous social media teases and videos shown over the past weeks in the lead-up to the upcoming release and marks the next iteration of the IVY PARK brand. As well as showcasing the various pieces in the collection, the campaign features an appearance from the British footwear brand, Public Desire.

This isn’t the first time she’s worn Public Desire either. This is, in fact, the ninth time, making them a staple in the singer’s sense of style. Public Desire was also the centre of a Beyoncé-based controversy in 2018 when, in a since-deleted Instagram post, the clear heels originally thought to be Yeezys were, in fact, from Public Desire.

Public Desire is a footwear brand that’s achieved international acclaim by regularly offering new styles that stay on top of what’s trending. As well as heels, the brand offers sneakers and books, which have been worn by an A-list roster, including Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Miley Cyrus.

The shoes featured in the upcoming IVY PARK images are called the Must Sock Fit Stiletto and is, alongside the white that appears in the campaign, available in black and nude. While there’s currently stock left on the site, the chance to get a piece of luxury for less probably isn’t going to last long!

www.publicdesire.com

www.adidas.ca/en/ivypark