Parasite Wins Big at the SAG Awards 2020
As well as being the first South Korean film to be nominated for an Oscar, Bong Joon Ho’s thriller won the Best Ensemble prize at this year’s awards.
The Screen Actors Guild ceremony, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday January 19th, brought together some of Hollywood’s most notable names in the 26th annual celebration that highlighted the best performances across TV and film.
Since its beginnings in 1995, where it aired from Universal Studios, the SAG Awards has become a staple within the entertainment industry. The debut event opened with a speech by Angela Lansbury, who introduced the concept and the Actor statuette, marking the first in a series of ceremonies that would recognize all manner of talent.
This year, Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger were awarded the top acting accolades for their roles in Joker and Judy, and the cast of The Crown, featuring Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter, took the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble. Robert De Niro was also awarded the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.
The evening was naturally full of memorable speeches and moments, and comes before the 92nd OSCARS event on February 9th.
Check out the full list of this year’s winners below.
FILM
1. Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
PARASITE
2. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
RENEE ZELLWEGER, JUDY
3. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
JOAQUIN PHOENIX, JOKER
4. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
LAURA DERN, MARRIAGE STORY
5. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
BRAD PITT, ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD
TELEVISION
6. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
THE CROWN
7. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
8. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JENNIFER ANISTON, THE MORNING SHOW
9. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
PETER DINKLAGE, GAME OF THRONES
10. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE, FLEABAG
11. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
TONY SHALHOUB, THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
12. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
MICHELLE WILLIAMS, FOSSE/VERDON
13. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
SAM ROCKWELL, FOSSE/VERDON