Auction for Louis Vuitton X Nike “Air Force 1” Collection by Virgil Abloh

Sotheby’s and Louis Vuitton are teaming up by auctioning 200 special edition pairs of Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” sneakers designed by Virgil Abloh before he passed away. Abloh died on November 28, 2021, from a rare form of cancer. With his sudden passing, the fashion industry was in a wave of shock at the loss of the talented designer. He was the founder of luxury brand Off-White and was the men’s artistic director for Louis Vuitton from 2018 until his death. Before he passed away, Abloh had designed these sneakers originally for the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 collection and was in the early stages of organizing this auction. The auction will now take place in association with his family. It will also mark the first-ever release of the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” sneakers.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Bidding will be open between January 26 and February 8, 2022. Shoe sizes will range from five to 18 and will start at $2,000. Each sneaker is made from calf leather, embellished with Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram and has Damier patterns with natural cowhide piping. Louis Vuitton’s pilot case, which was also designed for the Spring-Summer 2022 show, will be included in the auction, paired together with each set of sneakers. The pilot case is made out of Louis Vuitton’s Monogram Taurillon Leather, using the company’s staple colour — orange. It will also feature their classic S-lock closure in a white, metal finish and will include a luggage tag in the shape of Nike’s swoosh logo. Each pilot case is designed according to the shoe size with an internal cushion system, exclusive to the auction only. In honouring Abloh’s wishes, proceeds from the auction will be donated to The Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which is in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund. Abloh founded the scholarship fund in July 2020 to support education for promising students of African American, Black or African descent.

To view the sneakers and the pilot case, you can visit Sotheby’s New York location where they have them on display to the public from January 19 to February 8. To honour the designer, his creativity and his inspiration of hip-hop heritage, select individuals who inspired Abloh and the collaboration will receive a gift of a pair of the sneakers. These sneakers will be the most exclusive and unique out of the collection as they will not be available to be auctioned or commercialized. Following the Spring-Summer 2022 Men’s Collection, the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” sneakers are set to be available commercially. In limited quantities and through Louis Vuitton’s store network, the sneakers will be available in a variety of colours that will be different from the ones at the auction. For sneaker lovers, this is definitely a highly anticipated launch and will enhance anyone’s collection.

www.sothebys.com