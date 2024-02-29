Dolce Media Group’s New Website Showcases The Power Of Creative Excellence

Dolce Media Group Inc., an award-winning, full service and multilayered curator of creativity and captivating storytelling, has launched its new website at www.dolcemedia.ca to showcase its range of creative services and to celebrate the many global leaders, influencers and passionate changemakers who are making a positive impact in our world.

“We are proud to tell the Dolce Media Group story as passionately as we feature the people, places and things we have been celebrating during our 27-year history,” says Fernando Zerillo and Michelle Zerillo-Sosa, the brother-sister duo who founded Dolce Media Group in 1996. “We wanted to illustrate what is possible through the power of creative excellence in effecting positive change and inspiring others to realize what we are all possible of accomplishing.”

Perhaps best known as publishers of DOLCE Magazine, one of the world’s leading luxury lifestyle magazines, along with City Life Magazine, Dolce Media Group has expanded its services as marketing experts in strategy and creative execution through website development, digital technology and complete multimedia production.

In celebrating the very best in architecture, real estate, hospitality, entertainment, lifestyle, culture, design, fashion, food, wine, travel and destinations, Dolce Media Group has, through its many services, featured the innovators and influencers behind some of the world’s leading luxury brands. The new website features videos of interview shoots with Michael Bublé, Howie Mandel, Teddy Swims and Toronto FC footballer Federico Bernardeschi, among the many famous faces to grace its recent issues.

In recognition of its creative excellence, Dolce Media Group was a 2019 Gold Winner of the Ava Digital Award, has won the Summit Creative Award in 2017 and 2023 and in 2022 it was named a winner of the Top 50 Best Luxury Media in the World by the prestigious New York-based Luxury Lifestyle Awards after an independent review and worldwide study of the luxury media sector.

“We realize positive news and accomplishments can sometimes get lost in our turbulent world, but we have been uncovering passionate people doing passionate things by telling their stories in our publications and assisting our clients in media strategy and execution,” says Fernando Zerillo and Michelle Zerillo-Sosa. “Our principals are that by developing a deep understanding of our clients we are making the proper investment to deliver the added value which achieves desired results. We are very much partners in their performance.”

Like its many publications and the marketing services it provides for its clients, the new www.dolcemedia.ca website illustrates the power of excellence in storytelling and innovative creativity which has been the proud passion of Dolce Media Group for close to thirty years.

